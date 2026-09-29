Masked Couple, Both 77, Accused of Shooting and Killing Their Son-In-Law

A New York Times staffer was reportedly been shot to death in the parking lot of a sports complex, and the two suspects arrested minutes later were his wife's parents.

On Saturday (Sept. 26), Jonathan McKinsey, 40, an engineering director for the newspaper, was approached by two masked people outside the Dublin Sports Grounds in Dublin, California, shortly after 3 p.m., according to the New York Post.

Multiple witnesses said the shooters took turns unloading bullets into McKinsey, who was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the lot.

"I saw the guy drop to the floor. Head bloody and chest bloody," witness Assad Razawi told ABC7 Los Angeles.

Razawi’s daughter, Mal, also told the news station that her father saw the alleged assailants “casually walk away from the shooting.”