Diana Taurasi

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Diana Taurasi wearing glasses and a black suit stands in front of a backdrop with "The ESPYS" logo.
Sports

Diana Taurasi Says 'Janitor at the Arena Made More Than Me' While She Was Playing in the WNBA

The three-part docuseries 'Taurasi' premieres Aug. 7 on Prime Video.

Jose Martinez345 days ago
Diana Taurasi x Nike LeBron 18 PE CQ9283-401 Pair
Sneakers

Diana Taurasi's Next Nike LeBron 18 PE Arrives This Week

WNBA legend Diana Taurasi is getting a second Nike LeBron 18 PE colorway after images of the shoe surfaced. Here's how to buy the 'GOAT Vision' makeup.

Victor Deng1789 days ago
Nike LeBron 18 GOAT Diana Taurasi La Cabra Release Date CQ9283-008 Profile
Sneakers

The 'GOAT' Nike LeBron 18 Is Actually a Diana Taurasi Sneaker

Diana Taurasi's Nike LeBron 18 'La Cabra' celebrates here legendary career and Italian and Argentinian heritage. Click for release information and photos.

Brandon Richard1846 days ago
Diana Taurasi Nike LeBron 16 PE
Sneakers

LeBron James Gave Diana Taurasi Exclusive Sneakers for Her Season Debut

For her long-awaited season debut following back surgery, Diana Taurasi returned to the court wearing her very own colorway of the Nike LeBron 16.

Brandon Richard2562 days ago
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Diana Taurasi Nike LeBron 15 PE
Sneakers

#SoleWatch: Diana Taurasi's Nike LeBron 15s Are Some of the Best Yet

Entering her 14th WNBA season, future Hall of Famer Diana Taurasi has been taking the court in exclusive Mercury-themed colorways of the Nike LeBron 15.

Brandon Richard2967 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Diana Taurasi Rips the Idea of Lowering the Rims in Women’s Basketball: “Might as Well Put Us in Skirts” (UPDATE)

Diana Taurasi hates the idea of lowering the rims in women's basketball.

Chris Yuscavage3761 days ago
Sneakers

Diana Taurasi Brings Back "USA" Nike LeBron VII PE

Taurasi brings back an oldie but goodie in rout of Canada.

Brandon Richard5091 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Zoom Soldier III - Diana Taurasi Player Exclusive

Diana rocked these for the 2009 WNBA All-Star Game.

Brandon Richard5678 days ago
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