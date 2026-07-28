Premier League Transfer Rumors: Vinicius Jr to Arsenal?

Arsenal is attempting to load up for back-to-back Premier League titles as the club has been said to be highly interested in swiping Vinicius Jr away from Real Madrid. Vini Jr has a year remaining on his current deal and is in search of an extension. Below, we will look at how realistic it is that the winger is on the move.

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Vini Jr to Arsenal transfer rumors

Sky Sports reported that Real Madrid will hold further talks with Vinicius Jr this week, and that a move to Arsenal is unlikely. Jose Mourinho’s club is said to be confident that the Brazilian superstar will stay in Spain, but, of course, until a deal is actually reached this will remain a story. If talks between Los Blancos and Vini Jr.’s reps stall, then Real could be open to selling. Real Madrid has been active on the transaction front of late, as it has a personal agreement in place with winger Yan Diomande, who is also being courted by PSG. Arsenal’s interest in Vini Jr is said to be very real, as reports state that the Gunners would go well beyond their wage record in order to land a player of his caliber. Arsenal has already been active as it sold Leandro Trossard to Besiktas earlier this summer and brought in Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge.