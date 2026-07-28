Premier League Transfer Rumors: Vinicius Jr to Arsenal?

Arsenal is attempting to load up for back-to-back Premier League titles as the club has been said to be highly interested in swiping Vinicius Jr away from Real Madrid. Vini Jr has a year remaining on his current deal and is in search of an extension. Below, we will look at how realistic it is that the winger is on the move.
Shop the Soccer collection on Complex
Vini Jr to Arsenal transfer rumors
Sky Sports reported that Real Madrid will hold further talks with Vinicius Jr this week, and that a move to Arsenal is unlikely. Jose Mourinho’s club is said to be confident that the Brazilian superstar will stay in Spain, but, of course, until a deal is actually reached this will remain a story. If talks between Los Blancos and Vini Jr.’s reps stall, then Real could be open to selling.
Real Madrid has been active on the transaction front of late, as it has a personal agreement in place with winger Yan Diomande, who is also being courted by PSG.
Arsenal’s interest in Vini Jr is said to be very real, as reports state that the Gunners would go well beyond their wage record in order to land a player of his caliber. Arsenal has already been active as it sold Leandro Trossard to Besiktas earlier this summer and brought in Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge.
“Arsenal will continue to look at Vinicius Jr’s situation,” said Sky Sports News’ Dharmesh Sheth. “I know we’re saying he’s set to stay at Real Madrid, this is Real Madrid’s confidence that he will sign a new contract. He hasn’t signed that new contract yet.
“How Andrea Berta runs his business at Arsenal is very clear,” Sheth continued. “It’s not about focusing on one target, and then the risk of that target not coming. They try to get their ducks in a row with all, with three or four targets. They try and get as far down the line as they can and then decide this is the player we’re going to go for.
“One of those players is Bradley Barcola. He’s intimated to PSG that he’s not going to sign a new contract. That’s primarily because in the biggest games last season, he was on the bench. He doesn’t want to go through that again. It looks like he could become available for a transfer. Liverpool are interested as well.”
Vini Jr had a strong showing for Brazil in the FIFA World Cup as he scored four goals in three games in Group Stage play. The Brazilians ultimately fell to Norway, 2-1, in the Round of 16.
Complex Bets is the premier destination for the intersection of sports, culture, and fandom, featuring original programming for the modern bettor and trader. Join our community of over 1 million fans by following @complexbets on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and X, and subscribe on YouTube for exclusive storytelling across sports and prediction markets.