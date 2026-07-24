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Who are the top 10 QBs in the NFL right now? With just about a month left in the regular season, these are our rankings.Brighid Tully
The three-time NBA all star spoke with reporters during his team’s media day, where he revealed that he hasn’t been vaccinated for “personal reasons.”Brenton Blanchet
A 15-year-old girl from Washington state has been arrested on second-degree murder charges after she intentionally hit a jogger with a car she “borrowed."Joe Price
The Washington State Department of Agriculture announced Thursday it has eradicated the state's first nest of Asian giant murder hornets of 2021.Brad Callas