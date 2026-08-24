Deshaun Watson Beats Out Shedeur Sanders for Browns QB1 Job

Watson returns after missing 2025 with Achilles injuries, while Monken praised Sanders’ progress after the former fifth-round pick went 3-4 in seven rookie starts.

Coach Todd Monken said Watson’s full offseason body of work gave Cleveland its “best chance to move the ball and score points,” despite his uneven preseason.

The Cleveland Browns named Deshaun Watson their starting quarterback over Shedeur Sanders for the season opener against Jacksonville.

The Cleveland Browns have made their call at quarterback. Deshaun Watson will start the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, beating out Shedeur Sanders after a months-long competition that stretched from offseason workouts through the preseason. According to The New York Times, head coach Todd Monken announced the decision on Monday, August 24, saying Watson’s full body of work ultimately gave him the edge. “Deshaun is going to start against Jacksonville,” Monken told reporters. “I took in the full body of work over the course of the offseason, from training camp to the games, the joint practice, and ultimately felt like to start the season on the road, Deshaun gave us the best chance to move the ball and score points.”