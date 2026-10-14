The start of the 2026-27 NBA season is just six days away, and anticipation is sky-high. There are many household names on new teams, and plenty of returning stars poised to have the best seasons of their careers. The MVP odds board at Fanatics gives us a good snapshot of the pecking order among the best players in the NBA today. Below, we’ll take a look at the board and zero in on a few of the more intriguing names in the mix. NBA MVP odds

Here is a look at current NBA MVP odds at Fanatics Sportsbook.

Victor Wembanyama: +200

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: +350

Luka Doncic: +500

Nikola Jokic: +500

Giannis Antetokounmpo: +1100

Jayson Tatum: +1700

Anthony Edwards: +1800

Cade Cunningham: +2200

Jalen Brunson: +3000

Donovan Mitchell: +8000

Tyrese Haliburton: +10000

Devin Booker: +15000

Jaylen Brown: +15000

Joel Embiid: +15000

LaMelo Ball: +15000

Tyrese Maxey: +15000

Cooper Flagg: +17000

Kawhi Leonard: +17000

Stephen Curry: +17000

Kevin Durant: +20000

Paolo Banchero: +20000

Scottie Barnes: +25000

Jalen Johnson: +25000

Zion Williamson: +30000

Anthony Davis: +40000

LeBron James: +40000

Victor Wembanyama: +200

It is a bit surprising to see Wembanyama at the very top of the NBA MVP odds board considering SGA has won the coveted prize the past two seasons. That said, Wemby’s numbers have improved every season he’s been in the league thus far, and he’s still just 22-years-old. If he can lead the Spurs to the best record in the Western Conference (San Antonio finished second behind the Thunder last regular season), then it’s almost a lock that he’ll take home the hardware. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: +350

Warning to SGA and SGA bettors: MVP voter fatigue is real. Very real. Nikola Jokic won the award back-to-back in 2021 and 2022. Joel Embiid knocked Joker off the throne in 2023. Giannis went back-to-back in 2019/2020, and was bumped by Jokic.

Steph Curry turned two in 2015/2016 and then was usurped by Russell Westbrook in 2017. Other names over the years that have won two in a row but came up short in their quest for three straight: LeBron, Steve Nash, Tim Duncan, Michael Jordan, and Magic Johnson. The last player to win three straight was Larry Bird, as he took it home in 1984, 1985 and 1986. Jayson Tatum: +1700

Remember when Kevin Durant left the Thunder in the summer of 2016, leaving Russell Westbrook as the undisputed king in OKC? Westbrook turned in one of the greatest statistical performances of all-time en route to winning the 2017 MVP. Tatum, and the Boston front office, might be on a similar mission to get the hardware this season. Not only is Tatum likely to put up the best numbers of his career with Jaylen Brown now in Philly, Brad Stevens may empower Tatum to do so in order to prove that shipping Brown to their rival was the right move.

Jalen Brunson: +3000

Knicks fans will scoff at this price for Brunson. He’s the best player on the team that just won the championship, so what gives? In years past, Brunson’s numbers just haven’t been good enough to match the SGAs and Jokics’ of the world. Last season, Brunson averaged 26.0 points per game (10th in the NBA), and 6.8 assists per game (11th in the NBA). If Brunson can bump up his ppgs and asps this season, he will be in the mix. LeBron James: +40000

LeBron hasn’t won MVP since the Obama administration (2013), but given his new situation in Philly this isn’t a zero percent chance. If the “Super Team” Sixers can put together a regular season in which they win, say, 65-plus games - then LeBron will get more than his fair share of credit.