The dust is finally beginning to settle on the Kawhi Leonard–Clippers salary cap circumvention saga. The NBA has handed down its severe punishment toward the Clippers, and the blockbuster trade of Kawhi to the Raptors has been finalized. Mercifully, the attention is now turning back to the actual basketball court— where the Raptors and Clippers have very different expectations heading into the 2026-27 season. Below, we will take a glance at Raptors odds, Kawhi odds, and Clippers odds heading into the season.

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Raptors odds

Immediately after the Knicks won the NBA title this past June, Fanatics Sportsbook released its 2027 NBA title odds. The Raptors were +10000 to win it all.

The trade for Kawhi dramatically shot the Raptors up the odds board as they are currently +2000 to win it all. Only the Thunder, Spurs, Knicks, 76ers, Celtics, and Timberwolves have shorter odds. Fanatics has set the Raptors’ projected win total at 45.5, with juice on the Over. They are +600 to win the loaded Atlantic division, which also houses the Knicks, Sixers, and Celtics. Toronto will have its training camp in Quebec City this year. Darko Rajakovic’s crew will train at Universite Laval’s PEPS athletic complex from September 29 through October 2. Media Day will take place on Monday, September 28, and it could very well turn into a circus as Kawhi faces a press that will surely be frothing. The Raptors will play five pre-season games, starting with a game against the Heat on Saturday, October 3 at Videotron Centre in Quebec City. Of note, the Raptors’ second preseason game is against the Clippers, with that game being played at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on October 10. The Raptors open the regular season at home against the Bulls on Wednesday, October 21. Kawhi will return to LA to play the Clippers on Monday, November 2.

Kawhi Leonard odds

Kawhi, who is now 35-years-old, is a longshot to win NBA MVP as Fanatics has him at +17000 to win the league’s most coveted individual award. He is in the range of Cooper Flagg (+17000) and Kevin Durant (+17000) on the odds board but lags behind favorites like Victor Wembanyama (+200) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (+350). Kawhi also appears on the NBA Defensive Player of the Year odds board but is a huge longshot there as well, sitting at +25000. He has never won regular season MVP, but is a two-time NBA Finals MVP. He also won the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award in 2015 and 2016. Kawhi had a strong statistical year last season with the Clippers, scoring a career-high 27.9 points per game, and pulling down 6.4 rebounds per game. Clippers odds

The Clippers are set to roll with the likes of Darius Garland, Brandon Ingram, Rui Hachimura, and rookie Keaton Wagler this season.