We are just 1/9th of the way through the 2026-27 NFL regular season, but we are already getting a decent idea of which players will be up for the league’s biggest individual awards. Quarterbacks, per usual, are all over the Fanatics Sportsbook NFL MVP odds board through two weeks.

Josh Allen (+200)

Allen was the favorite, at +550, to win the 2026-27 NFL MVP award at the start of the season. The Bills QB remains in the driver’s seat and is even more of a favorite through two weeks. Allen has already thrown for 582 yards total, has 5 TD passes, and has 4 rushing TDs. He has led the Bills to impressive victories over the Texans and Lions. Buffalo has the Chargers in Week 3.

Lamar Jackson (+600)

Jackson is a two-time NFL MVP (2019 and 2023) and has been neck-and-neck with Allen on the MVP odds board for most of the past few years. The Ravens’ signal-caller had a strong showing in Week 1 against the Colts as he posted a 124.2 passer rating. This past Sunday against the Saints did not go as well, as he had an 87.4 passer rating in a Baltimore loss to the Saints. Jackson and the Ravens will play the Cowboys at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil this coming Sunday.

Brock Purdy (+900)

Purdy has cut his NFL MVP odds price in half since the start of the season, as he was +1800 to win the award in early September. The 49ers QB has a solid 5:1 TD-to-INT ratio through two games. He was particularly impressive against the Rams in Australia during Week 1 as he threw 3 TD passes in a 27-7 49ers victory over the pre-season Super Bowl favorites.

Joe Burrow (+900)

Whenever Burrow is healthy, he is in the MVP conversation. He has the Bengals at 2-0 and has thrown for 461 yards total thus far in 2026-27. The former LSU standout has thrown 3 touchdown passes and 1 INT through the first two games. The Bengals play at Pittsburgh this Sunday in a key AFC North clash.

Drake Maye (+2000)

No player has tumbled farther down the NFL MVP odds board more than the Patriots quarterback. Maye has looked skiddish so far this season, so much so that some believe he is still injured (Maye reportedly suffered a right shoulder injury in the AFC Championship game against the Broncos last season). In Maye’s defense, he has faced two of the better defenses against the pass so far this season in the Seahawks and Steelers. Perhaps Maye turns things around this Sunday against a middle-of-the-road Jaguars defense.