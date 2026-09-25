Aaron Boone has been the Yankees manager since the 2018 season and has drawn the ire of New York fans for a good chunk of those eight years.

The latest backlash centers around Boone not locking in ace Cam Schlitter for Game 1 of New York’s Wild Card series with the rival Red Sox. The game is set to take place this coming Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.

“We’ll see. Not necessarily,” Boone told MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch on Wednesday when asked about Schlittler potentially starting the postseason opener. “Whoever goes 1 or 2 doesn’t affect the next series. So whoever goes 1 or 2 can pitch 2 and 5 in the next series, for example. So we’ll just decide what kind of makes the most sense. Just matching up how we want to go with it. But Cam would certainly be one of those first two games.”

Schlittler, who is the likely American League Cy Young award winner, pitched his final regular season game of the 2026 season on Thursday night against the Rays. The 25-year-old righty threw 70 pitches in 3 innings, allowing 3 hits and 1 earned run in a 6-4 Yankees victory.

Boone could very well turn to Max Fried for Game 1 against Boston. Fried last pitched on Tuesday against Tampa Bay, so the southpaw would have a full week of rest in between starts if that’s the way Boone goes.