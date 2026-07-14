The Red Sox were the hottest team in MLB as the first half of the regular season concluded. If the Sox are to surge into the postseason, they will surely want their ace back to help them get there. Garrett Crochet is currently rehabbing from left shoulder inflammation and a low-grade left lat strain. Below, we will deliver a Crochet injury update and look at potential return dates for the lefty. Garrett Crochet injury update: When will Red Sox ace return?

The past couple of months have been highly frustrating for Crochet, who originally thought he was going to be out just a couple of weeks when he was placed on the 15-day injured list on April 29. The Boston ace, who had the second-best odds to win the American League Cy Young award at the start of the season, was initially on the shelf due to left shoulder inflammation. Crochet threw an inning of live batting practice at Fenway Park on May 26, but he suffered a setback in the form of a left lat strain. The lat strain was initially thought to be “low grade,” which takes around 3 weeks to recover from. It has already been 7 weeks since he endured the setback. Recently, there have been indications that the lat strain was actually a Grade 2 injury. Recovery from a moderate lat strain is 4-to-8 weeks.

Last Thursday, Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy told MassLive’s Chris Cotillo that Crochet has not yet resumed a formal throwing program. That said, it is expected that Crochet will begin throwing within the next few weeks. “I have target dates I won’t share,” a laughing Crochet told Cotillo in late June. “I have target dates in my mind, but I don’t know what the team’s target date is. I just want to get back as soon as I can.” When Crochet begins throwing again, you can tack on at least three weeks until he’s ready to actually return to the Boston rotation, as he’ll need to pitch in simulated games and make rehab starts. Barring any further setbacks, expect Crochet to return in mid-to-late August.

Most MLB teams prefer their players to return from injury during a homestand, so the weekend series at Fenway Park from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23 against the San Francisco Giants represents a potential target for Crochet’s return. Here is a look at the Red Sox’s schedule around the time that Crochet will likely be back. Friday, Aug. 21: Giants at Red Sox

Saturday, Aug. 22: Giants at Red Sox

Sunday, Aug. 23: Giants at Red Sox

Monday, Aug. 24: Red Sox at Marlins

Tuesday, Aug. 25: Red Sox at Marlins

Wednesday, Aug. 26: Red Sox at Marlins

Friday, Aug. 28: Red Sox at Yankees

Saturday, Aug. 29: Red Sox at Yankees (Game 1 Doubleheader)

Sunday, Aug. 30: Red Sox at Yankees (Game 2 Doubleheader)

Monday, Aug. 31: Mariners at Red Sox Garrett Crochet odds

Crochet was +600 at Fanatics Sportsbook to win the AL Cy Young award at the start of the season, as he trailed only Detroit’s Tarik Skubal on the board. The 27-year-old has made only six starts so far this season, and he is 3-3 with a 6.30 ERA. Much of that high ERA can be chalked up to Crochet’s horrific start in Minnesota in which he lasted just 1.2 innings and allowed 10 earned runs.

The lefty looked more like himself in his last start prior to the injury as he went 6.0 innings against the Orioles, allowing just 3 hits and 0 earned runs. Red Sox odds

The Red Sox were one of the sexy picks to win the World Series prior to the season as they were +1500 to win it all in mid-March. Only the Dodgers, Yankees, Mariners, and Mets had shorter odds at that time. It is just recently that Boston is starting to live up to pre-season expectations. The Sox have won nine in a row and sit just a half game out of the final Wild Card spot in the American League. Tracy’s club is +150 to make the postseason at Fanatics and is +4250 to win the World Series. Complex Bets is the premier destination for the intersection of sports, culture, and fandom, featuring original programming for the modern bettor and trader. Join our community of over 1 million fans by following @complexbets on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and X, and subscribe on YouTube for exclusive storytelling across sports and prediction markets.



