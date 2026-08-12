Cody Bellinger Injury Update: When Will Yankees Star Return?

If there is a singular theme for the New York Yankees throughout the 2026 season, it’s been surviving a brutal run of injuries. In a season where injuries have led at times to a very depleted depth chart, the Bronx Bombers have been forced to navigate the pivotal stretch of their season without three top names. Aaron Judge has been sidelined with a rib injury, and Giancarlo Stanton has been missing since April with a calf strain. So, when reigning All-Star Game MVP Cody Bellinger limped off the field on July 25 after tweaking his leg while legging out a double against the Philadelphia Phillies, the collective groan could be felt across the league. Bellinger was ultimately diagnosed with a Grade 2 left hamstring strain, leaving the veteran outfielder with a daunting four-to-six-week recovery timeline. But as the calendar flips to mid-August, luck may finally be shifting in New York's favor.

Cody Bellinger’s Latest Injury Update Signals Positive News

When manager Aaron Boone announced the initial diagnosis in late July, the expectation was that Bellinger might not see the field again until late August or September. Hamstring injuries are notoriously tricky, and for a player whose game relies heavily on athleticism, rushing back is a recipe for disaster.

While it’s still early in the initial four-to-six-week timeline, it seems Bellinger is rolling through rehab. On Tuesday, August 11, an incredibly encouraging report surfaced suggesting Bellinger is already nearing competitive form. “Bellinger is ahead of schedule,” Yankees broadcaster Emmanuel Barberi revealed on the 161st and River Ave podcast. “I was talking to him, and he's definitely ahead of schedule. The Yankees are being careful, rightfully so, because they don't want to re-injure anything. If there was no timeline attached to this, [Bellinger] would be close to [being] back already.” To be clear, this isn’t an official update from the team, but it is a positive sign regardless. That being said, Boone also mentioned the status of Bellinger and pitcher Carlos Rodon on the Talkin’ Yanks podcast and said the outfielder is “getting close.” "Belli is getting close. Rodon will throw again, I believe Thursday or Friday, another rehab outing, then we'll see from there," he said. A Desperate Need for Reinforcements

The urgency for Bellinger’s return isn’t just about getting a top-tier name back on the field; it’s about attempting to help the Yankees offense in the most pivotal stretch of the season. While the Yankees acquired Heliot Ramos at the MLB trade deadline, they’re a full six games behind the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East.