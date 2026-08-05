Draymond Green Says He ‘Can’t Agree’ With KD Claiming 2026-27 Sixers Are Better Than ‘16-17 Warriors

Draymond Green is not totally on board with Kevin Durant comparing the current Philadelphia 76ers to the 2016-17 Golden State Warriors.

On The Draymond Green Show, the basketball legend weighed in on Durant's recent claim that the 2026-27 Philadelphia 76ers are better on paper than the 2016-17 Golden State Warriors, the team the two men won a title together on. "I don't know that I can agree with that. I don't really think it works. But that's KD's opinion,” he said.

Durant made the remark at a USA Basketball charity 3x3 tournament in Ladera Ranch, California, framing the 76ers' projected Big Four of LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown, and Tyrese Maxey through a pure-scoring lens. "The last time they put three 20-point scorers on a team, they said it was unfair, which was the [Warriors] team I was on," Durant said. "[The 76ers] have got four 25-point scorers on this team. So, hell yeah, I think they're going to be a contender."