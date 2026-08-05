Draymond Green Says He ‘Can’t Agree’ With KD Claiming 2026-27 Sixers Are Better Than ‘16-17 Warriors

Draymond Green is not totally on board with Kevin Durant comparing the current Philadelphia 76ers to the 2016-17 Golden State Warriors.
On The Draymond Green Show, the basketball legend weighed in on Durant's recent claim that the 2026-27 Philadelphia 76ers are better on paper than the 2016-17 Golden State Warriors, the team the two men won a title together on. "I don't know that I can agree with that. I don't really think it works. But that's KD's opinion,” he said.
Durant made the remark at a USA Basketball charity 3x3 tournament in Ladera Ranch, California, framing the 76ers' projected Big Four of LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown, and Tyrese Maxey through a pure-scoring lens. "The last time they put three 20-point scorers on a team, they said it was unfair, which was the [Warriors] team I was on," Durant said. "[The 76ers] have got four 25-point scorers on this team. So, hell yeah, I think they're going to be a contender."
Green didn't dismiss his former teammate's perspective outright — he just traced it back to its source. "That's KD giving them their flowers," Green said. "You have to understand the way KD views basketball. The way KD views basketball is very Uncle Drew-ish, this game will and always will be about buckets."
Green also gave Durant something of a pass on the literal reading of the comparison. "I think everybody looks at that and is like, 'Oh man, that team is nothing like that team was.' I don't think he ever said that."
LeBron James, 41 and signed to a two-year, $8 million deal with Philadelphia this offseason.