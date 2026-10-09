Another phenomenal Saturday of college football is on tap this week. The Columbus Day weekend slate includes a pair of matchups between ranked teams as No. 21 UCLA will face No. 13 Oregon in the afternoon, and then No. 2 Georgia will face No. 6 Alabama in primetime. Not to be forgotten is the huge 3:30 tilt between old rivals Texas and Oklahoma. We will dive into the odds for each of those games and more below. College Football Odds for Saturday, October 10: Week 6

Here are the Week 6 college football odds for each televised game on Saturday.

Indiana (-7.5) at Nebraska (+7.5)

Texas A&M (+3.5) at Missouri (-3.5)

UCF (+10.5) at Oklahoma State (-10.5)

North Carolina (+3.5) at Pittsburgh (-3.5)

Arizona (-3) at West Virginia (+3)

Wake Forest (-3.5) at NC State (+3.5)

Tulane (+3) at Army (-3)

Sacramento State (+8.5) at Bowling Green (-8.5)

Ball State (+35.5) at Northwestern (-35.5)

South Carolina (+11.5) at Florida (-11.5)

Old Dominion (+9.5) at App State (-9.5)

Miami Ohio (-2.5) at UMass (+2.5)

Texas (-7.5) vs. Oklahoma (+7.5)

Stanford (+38.5) at Notre Dame (-38.5)

Ole Miss (-9.5) at Vanderbilt (+9.5)

UCLA (+11.5) at Oregon (-11.5)

Houston (+2.5) at Kansas State (-2.5)

Duke (-6.5) at Georgia Tech (+6.5)

Virginia Tech (-10) at Cal (+10)

Illinois (-2.5) at Michigan State (+2.5)

Charlotte (+28.5) at North Texas (-28.5)

Tulsa (+1.5) at Navy (-1.5)

Eastern Michigan (-6.5) at Akron (+6.5)

Buffalo (+20.5) at Toledo (-20.5)

Central Michigan (+3) at Ohio (-3)

Kent State (+14) at Western Michigan (-14)

UConn (+3.5) at Temple (-3.5)

Rice (+10) at East Carolina (-10)

Maryland (+32.5) at Ohio State (-32.5)

Tennessee (-13.5) at Arkansas (+13.5)

San Diego State (+15.5) at Oregon State (-15.5)

LSU (-8.5) at Kentucky (+8.5)

UAB (+14) at Memphis (-14)

Nevada (-10) at UTEP (+10)

North Dakota State (-3) at UNLV (+3)

Coastal Carolina (+4) at Marshall (-4)

Georgia (+1.5) at Alabama (-1.5)

USC (+1.5) at Penn State (-1.5)

Syracuse (+10) at Virginia (-10)

Air Force (-7) at Northern Illinois (+7)

James Madison (-7.5) at Georgia Southern (+7.5)

Louisiana (+3) at Louisiana Tech (-3)

Minnesota (-2.5) at Purdue (+2.5)

Kansas (+15.5) at Utah (-15.5)

Boise State (-6.5) at Fresno State (+6.5)

Hawai’i (+20.5) at Arizona State (-20.5)

Texas (-7.5) vs. Oklahoma (+7.5)

The Red River Rivalry resumes at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Saturday afternoon. Texas leads the all-time series with Oklahoma, 65-51-5. The Longhorns have won the last two games in the series, but the Sooners have won five of the last eight. Oklahoma would obviously love nothing more than to knock its rival off its No. 1-ranked perch. Brent Venables’ crew may have been looking ahead to this game in their last outing, because the Sooners looked disinterested while getting blasted by Georgia, 41-13, on September 26. Oklahoma is 2-2 on the season as it also lost to Michigan (17-10), but beat UTEP (51-0) and New Mexico (14-6).

Arch Manning and the Longhorns enter with an unblemished 4-0 record, though they struggled with No. 14 Tennessee in their last game, a narrow 20-17 victory on September 26.

UCLA (+11.5) at Oregon (-11.5)

A key Big Ten battle will go down Saturday in Eugene as No. 13 Oregon hosts No. 21 UCLA. The Bruins enter the game undefeated, having outscored opponents 179-75 so far this season.

Oregon’s one loss this season came on September 12, when it fell to Oklahoma State, 39-31. The Ducks will be without starting quarterback Dante Moore, who suffered a concussion against USC two weeks ago. Former Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola will start in Moore’s place. Raiola played well in relief of Moore against USC, completing 19-of-25 passes for 289 yards and 2 TDs.

Georgia (+1.5) at Alabama (-1.5)

No. 2-ranked Georgia will take on No. 6-ranked Alabama in Tuscaloosa Saturday night in a showdown that has “game of the year” potential. Both teams come into this clash undefeated at 5-0, and both have dominated the competition thus far.

Alabama has outscored opponents, 248-104, while Georgia has whacked the competition, 257-67. Adding further drama to this game is the possibility of Hurricane Isaias bringing torrential rain and wind to Bryant-Denny Stadium.

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