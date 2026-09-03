There’s nothing quite like the drama of the US Open. This year’s most-discussed storyline on the men’s side is in regard to defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, who is playing competitively for the first time in four months. Below, we will look at the path ahead for Alcaraz. When is he playing next in Flushing Meadows, and what are his odds to defend his crown? When does Carlos Alcaraz play again?

Alcaraz is set to next play on Friday, September 4 when he will face Yibing Wu on Arthur Ashe Stadium in the second match of the day session. Alcaraz-Wu will begin approximately 20 minutes after the conclusion of the Jessica Pegula-Leylah Fernandez match, which starts at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET. Wu, the 113th ranked player in the world, defeated two Aussies—Adam Walton and James Duckworth—to set up the match with the defending US Open champ. They’ve played once before. Back in 2024 Alcaraz defeated Wu 7-6 6-3 in the Round of 32 of the ATP Masters 1000 Shanghai.

Alcaraz is No. 3 in the world, behind only Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev. He is a seven-time major winner and already considered one of the game’s all time greats. Alcaraz was not perfect in the first round against No. 99 Roman Safiullin, but the Spaniard ultimately won 6-4, 6-4, 6-4. The best news regarding Alcaraz was that he was pain-free after the match. “I don’t know how it looked from the outside, but from the inside, my feeling was that I was hitting normal,” Alcaraz, who has been nursing an inflamed tendon sheath in his right wrist, said. “I was playing pretty normal, playing my style, and the arm, the wrist, everything felt great.” If Alcaraz is able to defeat Wu on Friday, then the rest of the men’s field might be put on notice.

“If [Alcaraz] starts to play like that and get a couple of matches under his belt, I think that all of a sudden in the locker room, the view might change a little bit. That ‘uh-oh, he’s not here just to compete. He’s here to win it,’” said tennis analyst Brad Gilbert on The Big T Podcast. He had a scratchy start to his second round match against Jaime Faria, dropping the first set 6-4. But he started playing a bit more conservatively in the second set and eventually battled his way to a 4-6 6-0 6-3 6-2 win in two hours and 40 minutes. Carlos Alcaraz odds

Alcaraz is -1600 at Fanatics Sportsbook to defeat Wu on Friday. Wu is +860 to pull off the upset. Alcaraz was +240 to win the US Open prior to the start of the tournament. He is currently +130 to defend his title. Here are the top 5 names, with prices, on the Fanatics Sportsbook US Open odds board as of this morning.

Carlos Alcaraz (+130)

Alexander Zverev (+300)

Taylor Fritz (+800)

Ben Shelton (+1000)

Daniil Medvedev (+2000)

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