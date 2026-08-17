Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz is a Spanish tennis player, a seven-time major winner and the youngest man in tennis history to win a career Grand Slam. The former world no. 1 has captured the U.S. Open (2022, 2025), Wimbledon (2023, 2024), French Open (2024, 2025), and the Australian Open (2026). Alcaraz is one of the most exciting players in tennis history, combining the flair and shotmaking of Federer, Nadal's grit, and Djokovic's defense.

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Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz pose with their trophies after the 2025 US Open Men's Final.
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Will Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner Play in the US Open?

The 2025 US Open champ and the 2024 US Open champ are both banged up as we inch closer toward the start of the premier tennis tournament in the United States. How likely is it that they participate?

Matt Burke21 minutes ago

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