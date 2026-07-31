How the 21-year-old phenom became one of the most popular stars in women’s tennis.Thomas Golianopoulos
Featured
From rookies like Chase Infiniti to veterans like Rihanna, the 2026 Met Gala had plenty of create looks to choose from.Shelton Boyd-Griffith
Caitlin Clark, Simone Biles, and A’ja Wilson are among the women reshaping what influence in sports can look like.Olivia Tauber
In honor of Black History Month, these are the athletes who changed the game both on and off the playing field, from Muhammad Ali to LeBron James to the Williams sisters.Jose Martinez