Alexandra Eala

Alexandra Eala is tennis player from the Philippines known for her aggressive baseline game and powerful groundstrokes. She won the U.S. Open Girls Championship in 2022 and has steadily risen up the WTA rankings since turning pro. In the summer of 2026, she won her biggest tournament to date, the D.C. Open, during which she beat the tournament's top three seeds.

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