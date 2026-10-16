Myles Garrett is Ready for Spooky Season

Reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett has played just one game for his new team, the Los Angeles Rams, so far this season. The hype was real for Garrett and the Rams heading into the 2026 season. Garrett was leaving Cleveland after nine seasons with the Browns, and expectations only grew when three-time DPOY and Super Bowl champion Aaron Donald announced he was coming out of retirement to team up with Garrett. But after the Rams' season opener against the San Francisco 49ers in Australia, Garrett admitted to reporters that he wasn't at full health. "This was the worst version of myself that I put out,” he said, “ and I've got to be better.” Following the loss, Garrett underwent arthroscopic knee surgery and was placed on injured reserve for roughly six weeks.

There's still no updated timeline for his return, but Garrett remains in good spirits. We spoke with him, in partnership with Lowe's, about adjusting to his new team and new city, and gearing up for his favorite holiday: Halloween. COMPLEX: The last time we saw you was at the Super Bowl. You were still with the Browns. It was the day before you won your second DPOY—and we did an interview with your NOW teammate Puka Nacua. Lots has changed since then! I know you haven’t gotten much playing time yet, but how are you liking the Rams?

Myles Garrett: It’s been amazing. They’ve been very hospitable.They’ve been super nice about integrating me into the team. I feel like it’s a brotherhood and family I am walking into. It was a natural transition for me. Speaking of Puka… you guys had a relationship previously being apart of the Jordan Brand family. What is it like being his teammate?

If you are a defensive end… it’s pass play. You are trying to make a play within three seconds, and if you do your running by the quarterback you are kind of seeing what’s happening. Where am I going to run to the ball? How can I finish a play? [But on offense in three seconds]… you’re kinda looking downfield and just see Puka do something incredible. A toe-tap or he catches it one handed across the field. Just something. This guy is ridiculous. You’ve accomplished so much individually… and now you get to play alongside another vet in Aaron Donald. How are you guys looking to push each other this season?

We obviously haven’t gotten time to work on the field together yet. We’re missing some time to gel, but I just try to listen to what he is saying whether that is 1-1 or in a group. Just listening [to] how he interprets the game. I am intent on what he is saying and try to figure out how we can rush together at an optimal level.

You spent your whole career with one organization before coming to the Rams this season. Now being in Los Angeles, what has felt like the biggest difference about playing in LA vs. Cleveland?

The traffic! [Laughs] What about the fans and football culture? How are they different from Cleveland to LA?

Cleveland lived or died by Browns football. That is what they had every fall. Every winter. LA is kind of like an abundance of talent across the sports scene. You got the Dodgers. You got the Lakers. You got so many opportunities to support good teams. Don’t hold back with us in terms of coming to see us and show your support. I would love to see fans come out in full effect every time we play. I am not asking them to travel to Philly. I’d love a packed house and for fans to bring the energy every week. What does a typical off day look like for you in LA?

My favorite part? Probably dipping in the pool after work. Watching the sunset. Just chilling with my dog.

Have you thought about your legacy on the Rams and what you want that to look like?

Just making sure that I add value. I want my presence to be felt. I want to leave my imprint on Rams history. Rams culture. I want the 2026 Rams to be something we look back on. Not just as fans, but as players. Let’s all put out a product we are proud of! Now onto your favorite topic! You might be the King of Halloween. Can I call you that? Where did your love of Halloween start?

Haha, you can call me that! It started in childhood. My neighborhood usually went big on Halloween, especially one of my neighbors Deena and Jeanine. They would do their entire house and yard, and they would have some of us as kids be some of their participants whether it was pirates or zombies—they’d have us be a part of the exhibition, and it was just so fun. It seems like you always go the “scary” route with your Halloween costume — whether that was Freddy Krueger or the Terminator. How did you land on this theme and which has been your favorite?

For me… it’s about the fact that they have something to do with the graveyard. If any ideas I have I can relate to a graveyard—that is what I look for. I had to keep it going because Bruce Smith would try to one up me my first year. My favorite one probably would be Freddy Krueger. I think the fit went well. I also liked the Jeepers Creepers one I did, but I forgot the hat, so I didn’t perfect the fit I wanted to. You are partnering with Lowe’s this Halloween. How is Lowe’s helping you take your passion for Halloween with Myles Garrett’s Field of Fright?

I’ve always wanted to get fans and people involved in my favorite holiday. Being able to get kids out there and embrace Halloween with Lowe’s partnering with me. The fact they are willing to embrace something that I am passionate about—it’s really cool to me. To be able to actually provide a full experience for fans to take photos, videos and feel like you're a part of my life is great as well. Do you have any other Halloween or fall traditions you love to get into the spirit? Like ordering a Pumpkin Spice Latte?

I don’t like pumpkin foods… but I do like carving pumpkins. I put up decorations whether it’s squash or pumpkins. I try to go all out when it comes to inside the house, and not that much outside anymore. My fits take the brunt of my Halloween fervor.