Myles Garret

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Myles Garrett reacts prior to kick off of the Cleveland Browns-Pittsburgh Steelers game in December 2025.
Bets

Myles Garrett Trade Makes An Impact On NFL Odds Boards

The Rams and Browns are finalizing a trade that will send the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year to Los Angeles.

Matt Burke47 days ago
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 4, 2026, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH.
Sports

Cleveland Browns Reportedly Trade Myles Garrett to Los Angeles Rams

In exchange for Garrett, the Browns receive Jared Verse and multiple draft-picks.

Joe Price47 days ago
Cleveland Browns Star Myles Garrett Cheers on Chloe Kim's Olympic Run
Sports

Cleveland Browns Star Myles Garrett Cheers on Chloe Kim as She Chases Historic Third Olympic Gold

Garrett watched from the stands as Kim chased history with a bid for a third straight Olympic gold.

Bernadette Giacomazzo156 days ago
Myles Garrett with a headband and sleeveless hoodie smiles at a press event, with Cleveland Browns logos in the background.
Sports

Myles Garrett Shows Off Insane Physique in Shirtless Press Conference

Garrett praised Shedeur Sanders while showing off his buff physique.

Brad Appleton345 days ago
Defensive end Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns
Sports

Myles Garrett Savagely Trolls Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, and More QBs With Halloween Decorations

Myles Garrett sure takes his reputation as a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks seriously, as evidenced by his elaborate Halloween decorations.

Xavier Hamilton1738 days ago
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Myles Garrett walks off the field at halftime of a game against the Seattle Seahawks.
Sports

Myles Garrett and Mason Rudolph Appear to Reconcile After Browns Beat Steelers

Myles Garrett and Mason Rudolph appear to have settled their differences after Sunday's game with a handshake and a brief one-on-one exchange.

Jose Martinez2022 days ago
Odell Beckham Jr. attends the Burberry Autumn/Winter 2020 show
Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. Responds to Myles Garrett's Troll With Helmet-Swinging Joke

Myles Garrett and Odell Beckham Jr. used footage from the Michael Jordan documentary 'The Last Dance' to crack a couple NFL jokes on Twitter.

Xavier Hamilton2252 days ago
Defensive end Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns hits Quarterback Mason Rudolph
Sports

Mason Rudolph May Take Legal Action Against Myles Garrett Following Racial Slur Claims (UPDATE)

Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph could explore legal action against Myles Garrett.

Xavier Hamilton2344 days ago
Mason Rudolph
Sports

Mason Rudolph Says Myles Garrett's Racial Slur Claim Is a 'Bold-Faced Lie'

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin shared a statement in support of Rudolph.

Joshua Espinoza2345 days ago
Myles Garrett
Sports

Myles Garrett Doubles Down on His Claim Against Mason Rudolph: 'He Called Me the N-Word'

Garrett spoke about the Nov. 14 brawl just a day after he was reinstated by the NFL.

Joshua Espinoza2347 days ago
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Defensive end Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns
Sports

NFL Reinstates Browns' Myles Garrett After Indefinite Suspension

Garrett was suspended after swinging his helmet at Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.

Xavier Hamilton2348 days ago
Mason Rudolph
Sports

NFL Expected to Fine Mason Rudolph $50,000 for Involvement in Browns-Steelers Fight

Myles Garrett received an indefinite suspension this month after he ripped off Mason Rudolph's helmet and struck him with it.

Joe Price2429 days ago
myles garrett
Sports

Myles Garrett Alleges Mason Rudolph Called Him A Racial Slur Ahead of Brawl (UPDATED)

Garrett made the claim in an appeal with the NFL.

Alex Galbraith2431 days ago
complex load management
Sports

Listen to Episode 1 of 'Load Management,' the Complex Sports Podcast

On Episode 1 of the Complex Sports Load Management podcast, Adam & Chopz go back & forth on Garrett's Brawl, Melo & Kaepernick's workout.

Complex Sports2433 days ago
Myles Garrett
Sports

Myles Garrett Gets Indefinite Suspension for Steelers-Browns Brawl, Larry Ogunjobi and Maurkice Pouncey Penalized

Thursday's game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns got violent when Myles Garrett ripped off Mason Rudolph's helmet and struck him with it.

Joe Price2437 days ago
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