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Just a week after Myles Garrett said he would "beat the brakes off of Logan Paul," Jake Paul has responded with a different take on how the fight would end.Brad Callas
We recently sat down with Cleveland Browns All-Pro EDGE rusher Myles Garrett to talk about 'Jurassic Park,' the upcoming season, Marvel movies, and more.Zach Frydenlund
Myles Garrett is teaming with Pepsi for a special "Believeland" product to celebrate the return of 'Sunday Night Football' to Cleveland.Zach Frydenlund
We sat down with Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett to talk about his love for dinosaur movies, the Browns early struggles, and more.Zach Frydenlund