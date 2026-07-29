Aaron Rodgers Swears There’s ‘Zero Debate’ on His 2026 NFL Retirement

Coming off a 10–6 season and a playoff berth in 2025, Rodgers has already been building chemistry with receivers like DK Metcalf, Michael Pittman Jr., and Roman Wilson on an offseason ranch trip, even as teammates joke he might change his mind if he stays healthy.

Rodgers admits he nearly retired after last season but chose to return on a one-year, $22 million deal after Mike McCarthy was hired and his wife encouraged him to play one more year, setting up a reunion with his former Packers coach in Pittsburgh.

Aaron Rodgers, now 42 and entering his second year with the Pittsburgh Steelers, says he has “zero doubt” that the 2026 season will be the final year of his NFL career, shutting down any talk of another comeback.

Aaron Rodgers isn't leaving any room for second-guessing. As the Pittsburgh Steelers opened training camp, the four-time NFL MVP declared that the 2026 season will be the last of his NFL career, emphatically dismissing the idea that another comeback could follow. According to ESPN, when asked whether there was any chance he might reverse course after the season, Rodgers' answer was brief. “No,” he said. “Zero debate. Zero.”

The statement carries extra weight after an offseason filled with uncertainty. Rodgers spent months weighing his future before signing a one-year, $22 million guaranteed contract to return to Pittsburgh. Now, with the deal in place and training camp underway, the 42-year-old says the finish line is finally in sight. Rodgers admitted he nearly walked away after last season before one key conversation changed everything. “I thought last year might be it,” he said. “Then Mike [McCarthy] got hired, and I talked to the wife, and she said, ‘You can do one more year.’ ... Then it kind of all came together.” That reunion with McCarthy is one of the defining storylines entering the Steelers' season. The pair spent 13 years together in Green Bay, winning Super Bowl XLV before going their separate ways. McCarthy, who replaced Mike Tomlin earlier this year, called the opportunity to coach Rodgers one final time meaningful.

“When you get into the fourth quarter of a career, you do reflect,” McCarthy said. “It's special. ... I think it's super cool that I get to line up with him one more time.” Inside the locker room, however, not everyone is buying Rodgers' retirement timeline. Wide receiver DK Metcalf joked that a healthy season could change the quarterback's outlook. “He may not even get hit or touched this year and may say, ‘Hey, let's go out there and do another one,’” Metcalf said. Rodgers wasn't interested in entertaining the idea. “No,” he replied again. “Zero debate. Zero.”