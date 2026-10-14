Rams Give 'Thiccer Kicker' Harrison Mevis the Boot After Brutal Bills Loss

Los Angeles replaced Mevis—who made just five of nine field goals this season—with former Saints and Colts kicker Blake Grupe, while special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone kept his job.

Sean McVay initially said the kicking operation “cost us the game,” then clarified that Mevis “wasn’t exclusively the reason” while standing by the decision.

The Rams waived Harrison “Thiccer Kicker” Mevis after he missed a 50-yard field goal and had a potential overtime winner blocked in a 37-34 loss to the Bills.

One bad night was enough to give the "Thiccer Kicker" the boot. The Los Angeles Rams waived Harrison Mevis on Tuesday, October 13, less than 24 hours after two failed field-goal attempts contributed to a 37-34 overtime loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football. NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo first reported the move, which head coach Sean McVay confirmed later that day. Los Angeles is bringing in Blake Grupe from the New York Jets' practice squad as his replacement.

For anyone who didn't catch Monday night's game, Mevis, 24, missed a 50-yard attempt in the first quarter before getting another opportunity in overtime. The Rams recovered a fumble by Buffalo running back James Cook, putting themselves in position to win. But when Mevis lined up for a 48-yard kick, Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau broke through the blocking and got a hand on the ball. Buffalo's Tyler Bass later drilled a 45-yarder to seal the win. "I felt like I hit it good," Mevis told reporters. "That's all I can tell you."

McVay was considerably less measured after the loss. He called the team's kicking operation "not even close to good enough," adding, "It cost us the game tonight." He also vowed to "evaluate everything" about the unit. By Tuesday, however, he'd softened that assessment. "[Mevis] wasn't exclusively the reason," McVay told reporters, acknowledging that he could have phrased his initial comments better. Still, the decision to move on stood. McVay praised the kicker's previous contributions, calling him "a rock for us last year," but said the team ultimately needed better production. Mevis had arrived in Los Angeles midway through the 2025 season to replace Joshua Karty. The former Missouri standout, who also spent time in the UFL, earned his "Thiccer Kicker" nickname thanks to his 245-pound frame. He quickly became a fan favorite, making 12 of 13 regular-season field goals before drilling a 42-yard overtime winner against the Chicago Bears in January's playoffs.

That success didn't carry over into 2026. Through five games, Mevis made just five of nine field-goal attempts, although he converted all 14 extra points.

As for Grupe, the 27-year-old previously played for the New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts, finishing last season a perfect 11-for-11 on field goals with Indianapolis. He hadn't kicked in a game for the Jets this season, but McVay said his NFL experience made him the best available option. Meanwhile, special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone is keeping his job despite the Rams' ongoing kicking problems.

Grupe will get his first opportunity to turn things around when Los Angeles hosts the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, October 18.