Taraji P. Henson, Oprah, and ‘The Color Purple’ Controversy Explained

Over the past few weeks, The Color Purple ’s press run has been riddled with controversy surrounding the working conditions of its production. Based on Alice Walker’s novel of the same name and its subsequent stage musical adaptation, the Blitz Bazawule–directed film has been lauded by critics and audiences alike, exceeding expectations on its opening day and grossing $18.2 million at the box office—making it the second-highest domestic opening for a film on Christmas Day of all time.

Yet despite its many wins, the film’s more positive reception can’t escape the controversy that’s come hand in hand with it. Since its press run that began in December 2023, a slew of its start-studded ensemble have been vocal about the basic necessities they had to fight to have on set. Notably, two of the film’s leads, Taraji P. Henson and Danielle Brooks, have been particularly vocal about pay disparity in Hollywood and having to ask for what’s typically guaranteed on set including separate dressing rooms, food, and even transportation.

The Color Purple ’s working conditions have arguably been a focal point, if not the focal point, of its press tour, exacerbated by the fact that the film was not only co-produced by Oprah Winfrey but had a $100 million budget. The blindspots that arise from these two factors have led many to question where exactly the film’s budget went and how its producers, particularly Winfrey, who starred in the film’s 1985 adaptation , didn’t preemptively take time to ensure that its cast were being met with the needs they should’ve been afforded in the first place without question. While Henson has notably taken this time to shed light on racial inequity in Hollywood, using herself as an example of the industry’s dismissal of Black women regardless of how many accolades precede them, the public has saturated the cast’s claims with rumors of feuds—particularly between Henson and Winfrey—which all parties have repeatedly debunked .

Here’s a breakdown of what exactly has been said by the cast during The Color Purple’s press run, Winfrey’s response, and the larger conversation it ignites on Hollywood’s continued failure of Black talent.

Taraji P. Henson Opens Up About Almost Quitting Acting