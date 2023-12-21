Done With F**kBoys: A Timeline of Everyone Selena Gomez Has Dated

Selena Gomez is in a relationship again. After months of sharing multiple TikToks poking fun at her singleness, Gomez announced in December that she was dating music producer Benny Blanco. While some fans reacted negatively to the news, Gomez defended her new love, referring to him as "the best thing that’s ever happened to me," and vowed to never "be with a f***boy ever again."

But all this attention she’s receiving thanks to her new romance with Blanco is nothing new. Gomez’s love life has been on public display and has been popular tabloid fodder since she was a teenager. It dates back to her relationship with her fellow Disney Channel alum, Nick Jonas. After that, her on-and-off relationship with Justin Bieber inspired headline after headline and made them one of the biggest couples in pop culture history. Some people are still #TeamJelena, even if Bieber has been married to wife Hailey for some time.

Aside from a highly public relationship with The Weeknd, Gomez hasn’t been in another committed relationship since. She has had a string of rumored relationships with celebrities like Niall Horan, Orlando Bloom, and Charlie Puth, but those never amounted to anything. She was recently reportedly dating Zayn Malik, formerly of One Direction, but their connection was short-lived.

The actress has been open about the difficulties she has dealt with in her love life. She spoke to Vogue Australia in 2021 about her romantic hardships, saying: "I think most of my experiences in relationships have been cursed. I've been way too young to be exposed to certain things when I was in relationships.” Now that she’s in her 30s, Gomez seems to be more certain of what she wants when it comes to love.

Her recent openness about Blanco is rare and might indicate just how strongly she feels about the producer. Let’s take a walk down memory lane to relive all of Selena Gomez's relationships that led her to her new love. Check out a list of her dating history (and some rumored flings) below.

Nick Jonas