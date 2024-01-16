Hit or Miss? The 75th Emmys Awards Were All Hits, No Misses

The 75th Emmy Awards took place on Monday night, and boy, were they a relief.

After a long delay due to the strikes, the Emmys celebrated the TV shows that aired between 2022 to 2023. The Bear finally got its turn and it undoubtedly swept across all the Comedy categories. It already took home four wins from the Creative Arts Emmys, and gained six more wins last night. Netflix's Beef came in second, taking home 8 awards.

A lot of history was made, as well, with Ayo Edebiri and Quinta Brunson's wins marking the first time two Black women won in the Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress categories in the same year.

The ceremony was produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment and hosted by Anthony Anderson. The actor, who is also comedian at his core, nailed this hosting gig, and had a much better reception that Jo Koy at the Golden Globes. Some people are upset about the Television Academy choosing Anderson as host due to a Daily Beast report detailing his history of misconduct.

Still, the show was a success, so to the people behind the award show, we have absolutely zero notes, except maybe, please do this again next year and give some lessons to the other shows in the meantime.