Hit Or Miss? What The 2024 Golden Globes Got Right And Wrong

The 81st Golden Globes kicked off this year’s Awards SZN, and based on the reactions from last night, we’re not off to a good start.

Host Jo Koy was under extreme pressure to be the one to usher in this year's awards season after a year of Hollywood strikes and following the Globes' last few years of controversy—and he crumbled. This was the first ceremony since the Hollywood Foreign Press was dismantled, so this was an opportunity to show progress and change. While the Globes never truly take themselves too seriously, this one felt a bit jumbled and unfunny. The presenters also weren’t as captivating as they have been in previous years so the show ended up feeling incomplete, awkward, rushed, and poorly executed at times.

Each category was also stacked after a year of tremendous success in TV and movies. There was no clear winner in any of the nominations, and even the most popular and beloved films and shows faced stiff competition. Fan favorites like Oppenheimer, Succession, and The Bear still came out on top. And while 2023 was the year of Barbie and the Greta Gerwig film was in the lead with nine nominations, the film came up short in the end, losing in every major category.

Martin Scorcese’s Killers of the Flower Moon was also largely snubbed, losing every nomination except in one acting category for Lily Gladstone. Netflix’s Beef also took home three well-deserved trophies home, including two acting wins for Ali Wong and Steven Yeun.

Awards shows can’t please everyone, and last night’s show surely didn’t. Here are some of the best and worst moments of the 2023 Golden Globes, and what we here at Complex think the show got wrong or right.

Jo Koy debuts as Golden Globes host