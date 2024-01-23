The 10 Most Surprising Snubs From This Year's Oscar Nominations

It’s Oscars nominations day which means entirely one thing for the Internet—everyone’s fighting with the Academy.

Every year we celebrate our favorite films getting nominated. Every year we squabble over our other favorite films getting entirely overlooked. And every year we pray that the Academy just might get it right the next time. Unfortunately for all of us this year, the Academy’s nomination list for its 96th Academy Awards show was even more disappointing than last year’s, with a slew of films (and actors) being entirely shut out from categories they were practically made for.

While there is a lot to celebrate from this year’s nominations list, including Martin Scorsese officially becoming the most nominated director of all time and Lily Gladstone getting her first Oscar nomination, there is also quite a bit—OK, a lot—to be upset over.

Here are our biggest snubs from this year’s Oscars nominations.

Leonardo DiCaprio for Best Actor