Do We Really Need a Third Season of ‘Euphoria’?

Upon the announcement that the writing for Season 3 of Euphoria has begun, the Internet had one thing to say: “Keep it.”

The HBO hit, which chronicles the journey of a teenage drug addict, Rue Bennett ( Zendaya ), as she tries to get sober, is currently the network’s fourth most-watched show of all time, leveraging just behind House of the Dragon, The Last of Us, and a little indie called Game of Thrones. At its peak in 2022, Euphoria averaged a whopping 16.3 million viewers per episode. And while newer HBO offerings may have bumped it down a few spots, it remains one of the network’s greatest triumphs, achieving the rare feat of becoming an Internet monolith every Sunday night and boasting one of Hollywood’s most current and coveted casts. So how has a show, once praised for its record-breaking accolades , faced such an Icarian downfall in the court of public opinion?