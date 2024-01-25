Celebrities Who Shared Their Plastic Surgery Regret

While the Kardashian-Jenner clan are notorious for picking and choosing what procedures they open up to and when, Kylie is perhaps the most transparent out of her family. The beauty mogul has been vocal about her lip fillers for years, but she more recently had more to share about getting breast augmentation when she was 19. During the Season 3 finale of The Kardashians, Kylie revealed that she had undergone breast surgery before her daughter, Stormi, was born and has now come to regret it. “You know I got my breasts done before Stormi…not thinking I would have a child when I was 20,” Kylie said in a conversation with friend Anastasia Karanikolaou.

“I had beautiful breasts, like natural tits. Just gorgeous,” she continued. “And I just wish obviously I had never got them done to begin with.” She also revealed that having a daughter changed her perspective on the procedures she’s done, saying, “I would be heartbroken if [Stormi] wanted to get her body done at 19. She’s the most beautiful thing ever. I wanna be the best mom and best example for her, and I just wish I could be her and do it all differently, because I wouldn’t touch anything.”

Kylie doubled down on her claims during an interview with The Wall Street Journal , where she explained that motherhood has lent into her “embracing natural beauty.” “My daughter has totally taught me a lot more about myself, and seeing myself in her has changed everything,” Kylie began. “I’m teaching her about mistakes that I made and making sure she knows she’s just perfect exactly how she is,” clarifying that such mistakes included getting surgery when she was younger. “I probably just should have waited until I maybe had kids or let my body just develop,” she added.

