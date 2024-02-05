We Did the Impossible and Ranked ‘Abbott Elementary’s Cast From the Funny to the Downright Hilarious

Quinta Brunson’s critically acclaimed and widely loved sitcom Abbott Elementary returns for its third season on Feb. 7 on ABC, and we couldn’t be more excited.

The mockumentary sitcom that follows the day-to-day life of a group of teachers working at a public elementary school in Philadelphia, quickly catapulted into an overnight hit thanks to its A-grade writing and electric ensemble made of some of the funniest people in the industry right now. But who has us laughing the most? While it feels impossible to rank and pit the characters of Abbott against each other, we tried our best to weigh Abbott’s ensemble from the funny to the laugh-out-loud.

Who knows? Maybe Season 3 will have us rethinking this list entirely.