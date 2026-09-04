ASAP Rocky has taken an archival Puma model and turned it into his own sneaker with the Straycat, shown here. As confirmed by Puma, Rocky took interest in the Ouninpohja Explorador II from 2005 during his recent visit to the brand archives and gave the silhouette a motorsport-inspired update to create the Straycat. The new model by Rocky features a low-cut upper that’s paired with an aggressive outsole that’s made in partnership with Vibram. The sneaker also has a unique double lacing setup that wraps under the outsole.

“I wanted to rename the shoe Straycat,” ASAP Rocky said in a Puma press release. “The name captures the spirit of the outlier, built for rugged terrain racing, now living on the streets. This 2005 icon returns with style, and we’ve reengineered it for the future.”

Readers can cop the ASAP Rocky x Puma Straycat now on Complex for $150.