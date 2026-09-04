We’re only a few days removed from Melitta Baumeister teasing her next Nike collaboration on social media, and now the upcoming sneaker has surfaced.

Newly leaked imagery and video from @Kicksfinder on X show an early look at the previously unseen Melitta Baumeister x Nike Rift Rocker (style code: IQ8101-001) collab. Baumeister reworked the popular Air Rift for this project by applying her signature exaggerated proportions to the model.