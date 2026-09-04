Sneakers

First Look at the Melitta Baumeister x Nike Rift Rocker Collab

The Melitta Baumeister x Nike RIft Rocker is slated to drop this year.

Melitta Baumeister x Nike Rift Rocker
The Melitta Baumeister x Nike Rift Rocker. Via @Kicksfinder

We’re only a few days removed from Melitta Baumeister teasing her next Nike collaboration on social media, and now the upcoming sneaker has surfaced.

Newly leaked imagery and video from @Kicksfinder on X show an early look at the previously unseen Melitta Baumeister x Nike Rift Rocker (style code: IQ8101-001) collab. Baumeister reworked the popular Air Rift for this project by applying her signature exaggerated proportions to the model.

The Rift Rocker retains the Rift’s tabi split-toe and midfoot strap but adds a tongue and shoelaces, unlike standard versions of the silhouette. The standout element of the model is the rocker-styled tooling underneath.

According to @Kicksfinder, the Melitta Baumeister x Nike Rift Rocker collab will hit retail sometime this holiday season. The sneaker is slated to retail for $220.

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