We’re only a few days removed from Melitta Baumeister teasing her next Nike collaboration on social media, and now the upcoming sneaker has surfaced.
Newly leaked imagery and video from @Kicksfinder on X show an early look at the previously unseen Melitta Baumeister x Nike Rift Rocker (style code: IQ8101-001) collab. Baumeister reworked the popular Air Rift for this project by applying her signature exaggerated proportions to the model.
The Rift Rocker retains the Rift’s tabi split-toe and midfoot strap but adds a tongue and shoelaces, unlike standard versions of the silhouette. The standout element of the model is the rocker-styled tooling underneath.
According to @Kicksfinder, the Melitta Baumeister x Nike Rift Rocker collab will hit retail sometime this holiday season. The sneaker is slated to retail for $220.