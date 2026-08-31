After making its debut at Paris Fashion Week earlier this year, Pharrell’s new Adidas Virginia Watermoc shoe is finally hitting retail this week.

Pharrell’s new Adidas model is inspired by the Three Stripes’ Adventure Water Moc silhouette from the early 2000s. This pair is equipped with a neoprene construction on the upper that’s coupled with mesh panels throughout for breathability. The sneaker also has reflective webbing on the upper, toggle lacing, and a rubber lug outsole for improved traction. The sneaker will debut this week in three colorways, including blue, black, and yellow makeups.

Readers will be able to cop the Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Watermoc on Saturday, Sept. 5, on Complex for $140 each. Grab a closer look at the styles below.