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Prichard Colon, Boxer Who Sustained Brain Injury in 2015 Fight, Dead at 33

The Puerto Rican's brain injury left him in a coma for 200 days.

Prichard Colon celebrates his win over Daniel Calzada during the Premier Boxing Champions Junior Middleweight bout at Barclays Center on April 11, 2015 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
Image via Elsa/Getty Images

Prichard Colon, the former professional boxer who sustained a brain injury that abruptly ended his career more than a decade ago, has died at age 33.

"I regret to inform you of the passing of my son Prichard from this earthly world. He is now in a better place,” Colon’s father, Richard Colon, wrote on social media on Thursday (Aug. 13), according to WBAL-TV.

Colon, a Puerto Rican native, was a rising star in boxing when he entered the ring against Terrel Williams on Oct. 17, 2015, in Fairfax, Virginia.

Colon said Williams had hit him in the back of the head during the bout, and the latter lost a point for rabbit punching. After falling to the ground backstage, Colon underwent emergency surgery for brain bleeding and went into a coma for 200 days.

“The WBO family mourns the passing of Prichard Colón, whose courage, strength, and fighting spirit transcended the ring,” the World Boxing Organization wrote on X. “His greatest fight became a testament to resilience and the unwavering love of his family.”

Prior to his brain injury, Colon had won his 16 first fights, with 13 of the wins by knockout.

Colon, who had neurological damage and unable to speak for the rest of his life, was living with and being cared for by his family in Florida.

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