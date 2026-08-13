Prichard Colon, Boxer Who Sustained Brain Injury in 2015 Fight, Dead at 33

Prichard Colon, the former professional boxer who sustained a brain injury that abruptly ended his career more than a decade ago, has died at age 33.

"I regret to inform you of the passing of my son Prichard from this earthly world. He is now in a better place,” Colon’s father, Richard Colon, wrote on social media on Thursday (Aug. 13), according to WBAL-TV.

Colon, a Puerto Rican native, was a rising star in boxing when he entered the ring against Terrel Williams on Oct. 17, 2015, in Fairfax, Virginia.

Colon said Williams had hit him in the back of the head during the bout, and the latter lost a point for rabbit punching. After falling to the ground backstage, Colon underwent emergency surgery for brain bleeding and went into a coma for 200 days.

“The WBO family mourns the passing of Prichard Colón, whose courage, strength, and fighting spirit transcended the ring,” the World Boxing Organization wrote on X. “His greatest fight became a testament to resilience and the unwavering love of his family.”