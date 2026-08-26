Pop Culture

France and Saudi Arabia to Build $7 Billion 'Dragon Ball Z' Theme Park Near Paris

The multi-billion project is part of a three-park deal that could generate 22,000 jobs.

General view of the atmosphere as fans attempt to set a World Record for being the largest group to simultaneously perform the Kamehameha super energy attack move at San Diego Marriott Marquis & Marina on July 17, 2019 in San Diego, California.
Image via Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

A $7 billion Dragon Ball Z theme park is coming to the Paris suburbs after leaders of France and Saudi Arabia formalized a deal on Sunday (Aug. 23).

The agreement, announced during Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's visit to France, calls for a Dragon Ball Z-themed amusement park with Saudi Arabia's Qiddiya Investment Company footing the bill, according to IGN.

The Dragon Ball Z project is one piece of a broader agreement to build three anime-themed parks in the area. Construction will proceed in stages over several years, with no opening date yet set.

The park’s origins trace to a conversation between French President Emmanuel Macron and the prince during Macron's trip to Riyadh in December 2024, when the two leaders reportedly found common ground over a shared love of manga, Dragon Ball Z in particular.

At its projected scale, the park is expected to create around 22,000 jobs, topping the roughly 20,000 positions generated by Disneyland Paris.

The Paris-area park is distinct from a Dragon Ball theme park already under construction in Riyadh that was announced in March 2024 and financed by the same investment company.

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