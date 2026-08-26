France and Saudi Arabia to Build $7 Billion 'Dragon Ball Z' Theme Park Near Paris

A $7 billion Dragon Ball Z theme park is coming to the Paris suburbs after leaders of France and Saudi Arabia formalized a deal on Sunday (Aug. 23).

The agreement, announced during Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's visit to France, calls for a Dragon Ball Z-themed amusement park with Saudi Arabia's Qiddiya Investment Company footing the bill, according to IGN.

The Dragon Ball Z project is one piece of a broader agreement to build three anime-themed parks in the area. Construction will proceed in stages over several years, with no opening date yet set.

The park’s origins trace to a conversation between French President Emmanuel Macron and the prince during Macron's trip to Riyadh in December 2024, when the two leaders reportedly found common ground over a shared love of manga, Dragon Ball Z in particular.

At its projected scale, the park is expected to create around 22,000 jobs, topping the roughly 20,000 positions generated by Disneyland Paris.