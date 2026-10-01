Balenciaga Stages Red Coral-Inspired Piccioli Collection During Paris Fashion Week

Pierpaolo Piccioli’s third Balenciaga collection takes inspiration from something that grows only a few millimeters a year.

The house staged "Les Coraux de la Liberté," its Summer 27 ready-to-wear collection, in Paris on Thursday (Oct. 1).

The title translates to "The Corals of Liberty," referring to a species of red Mediterranean coral, Corallium rubrum, that adds only a few millimeters of growth each year and never produces two identical branches. The organic, unpredictable growth inspired Piccioli, according to Lampoon Magazine.