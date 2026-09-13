Brian Hickerson Handcuffed After Bar Fight, Claims Police Leaked Info on Hayden Panettiere's Death

Actor Brian Hickerson spent part of Saturday night in handcuffs outside of a bar, where he allegedly shouted about how local police handled the death of his girlfriend, actress Hayden Panettiere.

Officers were called to Wild Wing Cafe in Greenville, South Carolina, after a report of an assault on Saturday (Sept. 12). Police reportedly found Hickerson and his brother Zach in an altercation with other people outside the restaurant, according to TMZ.

Brian was detained and later let go without charges, while Zach was arrested for disorderly conduct and taken to jail.

Police say Zach was heavily intoxicated and started yelling profanities, which is what led to his arrest.

Sources with direct knowledge said the brothers had been drinking for hours at a table before Brian walked up to the bar to talk with other patrons. He then allegedly picked up a bar stool and threw it backwards.