Janaki Jitchotvisut Portrait

Janaki Jitchotvisut

Joined July 2014 | 112 posts
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Latest Stories

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Test Drive: The 2015 Polaris Slingshot Is a Wonderfully Adventurous Missing Link

Testing out the new three-wheel Polaris Slingshot on the open road.

Janaki Jitchotvisut4400 days ago
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Test Drive: The 2014 Yamaha FZ-07 is a Tiny Torque Monster

We test drove the Yamaha FZ-07.

Janaki Jitchotvisut4448 days ago
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Is Motorcycle Road Racing Dead in the U.S.?

Is motorcycle road racing dead in the u.s.?

Janaki Jitchotvisut4449 days ago
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10 of The Worst Cars for Sale on eBay Right Now

These cars shouldn't even be for sale.

Janaki Jitchotvisut4462 days ago
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Buying Your First Motorcycle? Here's Everything You Need to Consider

Everything you need to know about buying your first motorcycle.

Janaki Jitchotvisut4491 days ago
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10 Car Washing Dos and Don'ts

There are a lot of wrong ways to wash a car.

Janaki Jitchotvisut4531 days ago
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Prepare Your Motorcycle For Spring: A Maintenance Checklist

After sitting all winter, this is what you need to get your bike ready to ride.

Janaki Jitchotvisut4544 days ago
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10 Intriguing Female Drivers You Need to Watch This Season

The women in racing are just as impressive as the men.

Janaki Jitchotvisut4551 days ago
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2014 Indian Chieftain: The Rebirth of a Legend

Re-familiarize yourself with this name.

Janaki Jitchotvisut4574 days ago
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What Your Motorcycle Says About You

Judge or be judged.

Janaki Jitchotvisut4576 days ago
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The Worst Cars for Sale on eBay Right Now

No car is safe.

Janaki Jitchotvisut4599 days ago

Chicago Auto Show 2014: Because Racecar

Bececause racecar.

Janaki Jitchotvisut4603 days ago
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9 Valuable Winter Driving Hacks

Don't fall victim to the cold.

Janaki Jitchotvisut4631 days ago
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Test Drive: The 2015 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S Is Exactly As Much Fun As You Think

Thrills only an Aston could provide.

Janaki Jitchotvisut4661 days ago
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15 Cartoon Cars We Want in Real Life

We want to be childish.

Janaki Jitchotvisut4668 days ago
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Cafe Racer Builders You Should Know

Custom motorcycles are art.

Janaki Jitchotvisut4684 days ago
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10 Most Exciting Motorcycles from EICMA 2013

Milan showed off its two-wheel beauty.

Janaki Jitchotvisut4689 days ago
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10 Great Ways to Learn About Cars

Time to invest in your interest.

Janaki Jitchotvisut4695 days ago

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