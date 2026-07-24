World Cup 2018

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Witters Sport
Sports

France's Kylian Mbappe to Donate World Cup Income to Charity

One of the World Cup's biggest breakout stars has managed to make yet another big statement. Kylian Mbappe, the 19-year-old French phenom, has announced his World Cup proceeds are going to charity.

Aaron C. Mansfield2932 days ago
Conor McGregor and Vladimir Putin
Sports

Conor McGregor Attends World Cup Final as Vladimir Putin's 'Guest'

The 30-year-old professional fighter was blasted Sunday after he referred to the Russian president as "one of the greatest leaders of our time."

Joshua Espinoza2932 days ago
Jay Z and Beyoncé
Music

Beyoncé and JAY-Z Screened the World Cup Final at Their Paris Concert

The Carters hosted a World Cup viewing party at Paris' Stade de France, just hours before they took the stage for their On the Run II Tour.

Joshua Espinoza2932 days ago
Kylian M'Bappe scores
Sports

France Wins 2018 World Cup in Moscow

France and Croatia went head-to-head on Sunday to compete for the 2018 World Cup championship. France won 4-2, walking away from the Luzhniki Stadium with its second World Cup trophy.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2933 days ago
stormzy
Music

Stormzy Pauses Ibiza Festival Set to Enjoy World Cup Match

Stormzy had to catch a pivotal moment of the England vs. Colombia match during his Merky Festival performance Tuesday. He then launched into an extra-hype rendition of "Big for Your Boots."

Trace William Cowen2944 days ago
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Neymar Jr of Brazil in action during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Round of 16.
Sports

Neymar Receives the Meme Treatment After Over the Top Flop

Neymar got meme-ed on social media after rolling around in a Monday World Cup contest against Mexico.

Gavin Evans2945 days ago
Fans of Mexico celebrate while watching the Russia 2018 World Cup.
Sports

Aeroméxico Is Offering Discounted South Korea Flights After Win Over Germany

Mexico advanced to the knockout stage of the 2018 World Cup, thanks in part to South Korea’s win over Germany. Mexican airline Aeroméxico showed their appreciation by offering discounted prices for trips to South Korea.

Jose Martinez2950 days ago
World Cup Russia
Sports

Bomb Threats Force Police to Evacuate Venues in Russia World Cup Host City

Russian police evacuated venues throughout the World Cup host city of Rostov-on-Don late Tuesday after they received multiple bomb threats. “Currently, all the venues are operating normally," local police said.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2951 days ago
cup
Sports

Russian Lawmaker Warns Local Women Not to Have Sex with Foreigners During World Cup

Russian lawmaker Tamara Pletnyova is warning local women not to have sex with foreigners visiting the country during the 2018 World Cup, unless they want to become single mothers.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2954 days ago
World Cup Replica
Sports

Argentine Authorities Seize Fake World Cup Trophies Containing Weed and Cocaine

Four men and two women were arrested this week after they were accused of smuggling drugs through phony World Cup merchandise.

Joshua Espinoza2954 days ago
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Granit Xhaka Swizterland
Sports

The Biggest Geopolitical Moment in This World Cup Just Happened

Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri, two Albanian refugees, who both fled their home country during the Yugoslav War, both scored against Serbia in the World Cup. For their celebrations, they threw up the Albanian Eagle and gave a genuine fuck you to Serbia.

Matt Welty2955 days ago
russia world cup beer getty alexander demianchuk
Sports

Moscow Is Already Running Low on Beer Thanks to Demand From World Cup

Some bars and restaurants in the Russian capital are already running low on beer and are having to wait extra long for new orders—less than a week after the 2018 World Cup kicked off on June 14.

Eric Skelton2958 days ago
Nigeria DR Congo 2018 Friendly Getty
Sports

All 32 World Cup Kits, Ranked

The 2018 FIFA World Cup is underway from Russia. Besides the hype and concern around this possibly being the final chance for Messi and Ronaldo to take home a World Cup, there’s been a lot of hype surrounding the kits this summer including Nigeria and Spain. We ranked the best kits in the tournament from Nos. 32 to 1.

Zion Olojede2960 days ago
Witters Sport
Sports

World Cup 2018: What You Missed and What to Watch For

The 2018 World Cup has not disappointed, with plenty of highlights and intrigue. Check out everything you may have missed this weekend and a quick primer on what's to come.

Aaron C. Mansfield2960 days ago

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