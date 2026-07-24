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From Giannis's epic throwdown to Benjamin Pavard's World Cup goal to James Harden's vicious crossover, these are the most memorable plays & moments in sports.Josh Herwitt
In a parting letter, Özil claims criticism he faced after taking a photo with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan exposed the racism he’s been subjected to throughout his career, writing “enough is enough.”Sarah Jasmine Montgomery
The World Cup quarterfinals are taking place right now, and you're probably going to watch a few matches. Or all of them. Dress like a regular person who's going to watch the match. Please don't dress like you're doing to play in the match. Here's why.Matt Welty
Week three of the World Cup brought both expected outcomes (like Brazil advancing) and stunning ones (Russia overcoming Spain). Check out the most buzzworthy moments from the third week of the worldwide soccer tournament, in addition to a primer on what's coming next.Aaron C. Mansfield