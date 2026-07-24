Winston Duke

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(L-R) RZA and Winston Duke.
Pop Culture

RZA and Winston Duke Set to Appear at 2026 Anime Awards

Other names due to appear include cosplay star Snitchery, actor Nanase Nishino, and esports/gaming host Nyvi Estephean.

Trey Alston113 days ago
Avengers: Doomsday Cast
Pop Culture

Marvel Unveils Star-Studded 'Avengers: Doomsday' Cast as 'X-Men' Join the MCU

The upcoming crossover event will bring mutants, Avengers, and the Fantastic Four together at last.

Alex Ocho486 days ago
Winston and Lupita on press tour
Pop Culture

Winston Duke and Lupita Nyong'o Were Contenders to Become New Black Panther in 'Wakanda Forever'

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' co-writer Joe Robert Cole says M'Baku and Nakia were both considered as the one to claim T'Challa's mantle.

Jose Martinez1340 days ago
wakanda forever full trailer
Pop Culture

Watch the New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Trailer

The new trailer for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' features the film’s villain, Namor, as well as returning stars like Angela Bassett and Winston Duke.

Joe Price1391 days ago
Winston Duke
Pop Culture

Winston Duke Cast as Marcus Garvey in Amazon Studios' 'Marked Man'

Winston Duke, known for his standout performances in 'Black Panther' and Jordan Peele’s 'Us,' is set to portray political activist Marcus Garvey in a new film.

Joe Price1975 days ago
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Nine Days
Pop Culture

Winston Duke and Zazie Beetz Explore Purgatory in 'Nine Days' Trailer

The film is a first from newcomer Edson Oda and is being executive-produced by Spike Jonze—a man who never met an alternate dimension he didn’t love.

Alex Galbraith2111 days ago
Cast in a Motion Picture for 'Black Panther', attend the 50th NAACP Image Awards
Pop Culture

A Popular ‘Black Panther’ Cast Member Wants to Be the Villain in the Sequel

Outside of Ryan Coogler being confirmed as the movie's writer and director, little is known about 'Black Panther 2.'

Xavier Hamilton2328 days ago
jordan peele us interview
Pop Culture

Jordan Peele Gives His Take on Fan Theory Concerning This 'Us' Character

'Us' is available on Blu-ray today.

Kyle Shokeye2593 days ago
Winston Duke
Pop Culture

Winston Duke and Zazie Beetz to Star in Indie Sci-Fi Thriller 'Nine Days'

'Nine Days' marks Edson Oda's debut feature film.

Joshua Espinoza2605 days ago
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Director Jordan Peele on stage during The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Pop Culture

'Us' Earns Over $70 Million in Opening Weekend

Jordan Peele's Us continues to shatter the expectations with the movie earning close to $70.2 million after just three days in theaters.

Xavier Hamilton2680 days ago
Jordan Peele, Lupita Nyong'o and Winston Duke attend the 'US' premiere
Pop Culture

Jordan Peele's 'Us' Expected to Earn $68 Million in Opening Weekend

Peele exceeds expectations once again.

Xavier Hamilton2681 days ago
Winston Duke attends the 'Avengers: Infinity War' World Premiere.
Pop Culture

‘Black Panther’ Nearly Prevented Winston Duke From Joining Cast of ‘Us’

Winston Duke’s role as M’Baku in ‘Black Panther’ gave Jordan Peele the wrong impression of him when casting for the film ‘Us.’

Jose Martinez2687 days ago
Jordan Peele
Pop Culture

The 'Us' International Trailer Includes Even Creepier Footage

The Jordan Peele-directed flick will hit theaters next month.

Joshua Espinoza2707 days ago

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