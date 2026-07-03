Featured
From Odell Beckham Jr. and JJ Watt to Aaron Rodgers, here are the NFL players who are facing the most pressure heading into the 2021 season.Ian Wharton
From Tom Brady leaving the Patriots for the Titans to Melvin Gordon to the Eagles, here are 12 predictions for the 2020 NFL free agency.Zach Frydenlund
From Jameis Winston to Patrick Mahomes, here are the sleepers & busts whose performance will shape your fantasy football league this season.Aaron C. Mansfield
Sports
Mariota vs. Winston: We Used "Madden NFL" to Determine Which Quarterback Could Save the New York Jets
Mariota or Winston? We figured out which QB should go No. 1 in the 2015 NFL Draft.Gus Turner