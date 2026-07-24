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Annemarie Wiley (L) and Marcellus Wiley attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Memphis Grizzlies at Intuit Dome on December 15, 2025 in Inglewood, California.
Sports

Marcellus Wiley Allegedly Threatened to Kill His Wife Before His Domestic Violence Arrest

The former NFL defensive end was arrested in Florida over the Fourth of July weekend on a domestic battery charge.

Joe Price20 days ago
Akon.
Music

Akon Explains His Polygamy Rules: One Man, Multiple Wives, Clear Communication

The "I Wanna Love You" hitmaker has explained the sacrifices, power dynamics, and communication involved to sustain a poly lifestyle.

Bernadette Giacomazzo57 days ago
Tom Brady and Kevin Hart
Sports

Kevin Hart Roast: Tom Brady Hits on Comedian's Wife, Jokes About Cheating Scandal

Hart infamously cheated on his then-pregnant wife, Eniko, in 2017.

tara mahadevan76 days ago
Jaden Ivey looks on during the game against the Brooklyn Nets.
Sports

Jaden Ivey Shares Photo With Wife After She Denies Cutting Him Off: 'Thank You Jesus for Saving Us'

Ivey claimed on Instagram Live that his wife Caitlyn was not speaking to him following his controversial statements that led to him being waived from the Chicago Bulls.

Jose Martinez89 days ago
Jaden Ivey, in a red Chicago Bulls jersey with the number 31, dribbles the ball during a game.
Sports

Jaden Ivey’s Wife Says She Hasn’t Cut Him Off, Despite Embattled Basketball Player’s Claims

Ivey was recently waived by the Chicago Bulls after he criticized the NBA's Pride Month plans and called Catholicism a "false religion."

Joe Price115 days ago
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Jaden Ivey in a red Chicago Bulls jersey looking down, with braided hair.
Sports

Jaden Ivey Says Wife No Longer Talks to Him After Anti-Gay Comments Got Him Cut from Bulls

Jaden Ivey says his wife hasn’t spoken to him after he was uncrememoniously cut from the Chicago Bulls.

Mark Elibert116 days ago
J. Cole
Music

J. Cole Says Wife's Advice Helped Him De-Stress for Interview: 'That's God Speaking Through Her'

Running late had the rapper panicked, until his better half stepped in.

Trey Alston127 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 14: Dwight Howard and Amy Luciani pose for a picture during the State Farm All-Star Saturday as part of NBA All-Star Weekend on Saturday, February 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2026 NBAE /Right: Image of Amy Luciani
Sports

Dwight Howard’s Wife Suggests He Has a Drug Problem, Says CPS Took Daughter in Emotional Video

The two have had a troubled marriage since tying the knot in January of 2025.

Trey Alston140 days ago
Sherrone Moore wearing a navy blue Michigan Wolverines cap and vest, looking focused.
Sports

Ex-Michigan Coach Sherrone Moore Reaches Plea Deal, Felony Charge Dropped

The former Michigan football coach will plead no contest to two misdemeanors tied to a former staff member, avoiding trial on domestic-related felony counts.

Mark Elibert141 days ago
Quinton Aaron's 'Spiritual Wife' Receives Restraining Order from Family
Pop Culture

Quinton Aaron's 'Spiritual Wife' Reportedly Served With Restraining Order

The situation surrounding ‘The Blind Side’ actor Quinton Aaron escalates as his ‘spiritual wife’ is served with a restraining order requested by his family.

Bernadette Giacomazzo157 days ago
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A woman in a white dress stands indoors; a man in a white T-shirt and cap holds a microphone on stage.
Music

Chief Keef Responds to Bride-To-Be Joking Rapper Has One ‘Last Chance’ With Her Before Wedding

Syd Wingold, a comedy content creator, jokingly gave an ultimatum to the rapper, who reportedly has been following her for some time now.

Alex Ocho165 days ago
Two people pose on the left, Adam22 in a blue jacket and Lena the Plug in a blue dress. Jason Luv in a gray suit and sunglasses poses on the right.
Pop Culture

Adam22 Reacts to His Wife Calling Jason Luv 'Very Large' in Many Ways

Adam22 and adult film star Jason Luv are set to fight in a boxing match for Adin Ross' Brand Risk Promotions.

Joe Price184 days ago
Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo pose together at an event.
Music

Jelly Roll’s Wife Jokes He’s Her ‘Hall Pass’ After 300 Pound Weight Loss

The singer says he feels “incredible” and credits therapy, disciplined eating, and running hills for his major health turnaround.

Mark Elibert185 days ago
Tommy Lee Jones wife
Pop Culture

Tommy Lee Jones’ Family: Wife Dawn Laurel-Jones and His Two Children

How many kids did Tommy Lee Jones have? He had two children, Austin and Victoria.

Jessica Mcbride204 days ago
Craig Mack in a green jacket stands in a dimly lit room, with a woman in the background near blue balloons.
Music

Craig Mack’s Ex-Wife Details Rapper’s Involvement in Alleged Cult and Asking Diddy for Money

She spoke about Mack and their children's experience with the Overcomer Ministry in an interview with 'The Art of Dialogue.'

Joe Price207 days ago
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Sherrone Moore
Sports

Sherrone Moore's Wife Kelli Moore Shared Major Concern Before His Arrest

Sherrone Moore has been married to his wife, Kelli Moore, since 2015, and they have three kids together.

Jessica Mcbride225 days ago
Sherrone Moore
Sports

Sherrone Moore and His Wife Kelli Moore Share a Family With 3 Kids

Former University of Michigan coach Sherrone Moore is married to Kelli Moore, with whom he has three kids.

Jessica Mcbride227 days ago
Corey Cott wife
Pop Culture

'The Snow Must Go On' Actor Corey Cott Proposed to Wife Meghan Woollard in Drama School

Corey Cott, who is starring in "The Snow Must Go On," spoke about his family, including his wife, Meghan Woollard.

Jessica Mcbride239 days ago

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