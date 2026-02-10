Chief Keef Responds to Bride-To-Be Joking Rapper Has One ‘Last Chance’ With Her Before Wedding

Chief Keef got an unexpected call-out from a bride-to-be when a comedy creator in a wedding dress jokingly warned the rapper that time was running out. Syd Wingold, a 29-year-old comedy creator who posts content in silly costumes to her 2 million TikTok followers, shared a tongue-in-cheek moment when she called out the 30-year-old rapper.

"Chief Keef, this is your last chance, otherwise I'm gone forever,” said Wingold while wearing a wedding dress, in a video uploaded on Feb. 3. “You have 10 minutes.”

Keef played along by replying in the comments with a GIF of someone cautiously peeking out from behind a fence before retreating.

As the post gained attention, Wingold added context in a separate comment, writing, "For those who are new here: Chief Keef follows me and randomly comments on my posts. It's been a running internet joke for years. I'm obviously trolling [laughing emoji] [two crying emojis]."