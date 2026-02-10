Chief Keef Responds to Bride-To-Be Joking Rapper Has One ‘Last Chance’ With Her Before Wedding

Chief Keef got an unexpected call-out from a bride-to-be when a comedy creator in a wedding dress jokingly warned the rapper that time was running out.
Syd Wingold, a 29-year-old comedy creator who posts content in silly costumes to her 2 million TikTok followers, shared a tongue-in-cheek moment when she called out the 30-year-old rapper.
"Chief Keef, this is your last chance, otherwise I'm gone forever,” said Wingold while wearing a wedding dress, in a video uploaded on Feb. 3. “You have 10 minutes.”
Keef played along by replying in the comments with a GIF of someone cautiously peeking out from behind a fence before retreating.
As the post gained attention, Wingold added context in a separate comment, writing, "For those who are new here: Chief Keef follows me and randomly comments on my posts. It's been a running internet joke for years. I'm obviously trolling [laughing emoji] [two crying emojis]."
Jokes aside, Wingold married her husband Zach on Jan. 31, according to People, at a ceremony held in Toronto, Canada.
Although it’s unclear if Keef is currently dating anyone, the rapper fathered at least nine children by the age of 22, beginning with his daughter Kayden in 2011 when he was just 16 years old, per People. His other children include Kimora, Sno, Khalil, Kirsten, Kamiah, and Khalo.
He also shares son Krue with influencer Shannon Jackson and son Zinc with adult film actress Aaeron “Slim Danger” Clark.