Quinton Aaron's 'Spiritual Wife' Reportedly Served With Restraining Order

The situation surrounding Quinton Aaron continues to evolve, with a new legal development now adding to an already complicated recovery process. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Aaron’s brother, Jarred, has been granted a temporary restraining order against the woman who has publicly identified herself as the actor’s “spiritual wife.”

The filing lists her as Margaret DeLeon, even though she previously went by “Margarita Aaron.” The order requires her to keep a distance from Jarred and members of his immediate family, a scope that would include Aaron as he continues recovering. The legal move follows earlier concerns raised by the family during Aaron’s hospitalization. Jarred had previously expressed fear for his brother’s safety, stating he believed the woman was involved in “crucial and life-saving medical decisions.” Reports have since indicated she does not hold power of attorney. In response to the restraining order, Margarita told TMZ the action is rooted in personal conflict rather than concern. “I haven’t done wrong to Quinton,” she said. “Quinton would not want this, and Jarred is being selfish.” The latest development arrives as Aaron continues to regain strength after a serious medical emergency. The actor—best known for his role in The Blind Side—was hospitalized after collapsing at home when he lost feeling in his legs.

Doctors later identified a spinal stroke along with a severe blood infection, and he was placed on life support during the early stages of treatment. Since regaining consciousness, Aaron has been described by family as awake, alert, and actively participating in his recovery. He has also made clear he does not want contact with Margarita, reportedly stating multiple times that he does not wish to see her. That stance comes after relatives told him that the woman he believed to be his partner was still legally married to another man. Margarita has acknowledged that she remains legally married but has said she is separated and working toward a divorce. She has consistently maintained that her relationship with Aaron is spiritual. “We are spiritually married. We are tied as one,” she said in previous interviews.