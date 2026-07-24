Latest Stories
Patton Oswalt’s Wife Shuts Down Fan Criticism About Tribute to His Late Wife
'I found love twice, and I'm thankful every day,' Oswalt said.
Hugh Hefner’s Sons Push Back on Widow’s Claims: 'We’ve Never Seen Inappropriate Images of Minors'
Cooper and Marston Hefner push back on Crystal Hefner’s allegations about possible minors in Hugh Hefner’s archived scrapbooks.
Watch Chadwick Boseman’s Widow Lay Late Actor’s Shoes on Hollywood Star During Unveiling
The actor, who passed away in August 2020 from colon cancer, now has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Gary Owen Dubbed ‘a Real One’ for Offering to Pay for Fan’s Wife’s Funeral
"I’ll make sure you’re good," the comedian told the man during a recent stand-up show.
Paul Sorvino's Daughter Mira and His Widow Blast Oscars for ‘In Memoriam’ Omission: 'Incredibly Hurt'
Daughter/actress Mira Sorvino and widow Dee Dee slammed the Academy Awards for excluding the late actor from the "In Memoriam" segment and demanded an apology.
MF DOOM's Widow Says Music Exec Refuses to Return Late Rapper's Rhyme Books
Jasmine Dumile says Now-Again Records founder Eothen “Egon” Alapatt has the books. The family "hoped after DOOM transitioned Egon would do the right thing."
Widow Confesses That Her Husband Was Responsible for 2002 Murder of Mother and 4-Year-Old Son
Authorities announced that an Arkansas widow has confessed that her late husband was responsible for the 2002 murder of a woman and her 4-year-old son.
Larry King's Widow Contests His Handwritten Will That Left Her Nothing
King's seventh wife claims someone had pressured the legendary broadcaster into changing his will on October 2019, two months after he filed for divorce.
Widow of Rayshard Brooks Gifted Car, Life Insurance and College Tuition for Kids
Two Atlanta restaurant owners have helped out Rayshard Brooks' widow, gifting her a car, and life insurance and college tuition for her and Brooks' three kids.
Michelle Rodriguez Apologizes for Liam Neeson Comments
After Michelle Rodriguez alleged that Liam Neeson could not be racist because of how he kissed Viola Davis in 'Widows,' the actress has apologized.
The Cool Kids Relive Getting Killed by Daniel Kaluuya In 'Widows'
The blog-rap darlings explain how they landed a scene-stealing cameo in last year's underrated Viola Davis thriller.
The Joy of Working With 'Widows' Director Steve McQueen
On the set of 'Widows,' director Steve McQueen shares what it was like working with the variety of actors he had on the set.
Since You Lamed On 'Widows' In Theaters, Watch the First 10 Minutes Right Now
Fox released the first 10 minutes of Steve McQueen's 2018 film 'Widows' for free online. Buy the blu-ray today.
'Widows' Tackles Interracial Love in a Realistic Way
Steve McQueen's new heist film is notable for the refreshing way it presents the interracial couple at the story's center.
'Widows' Star Cynthia Erivo is Ready to Blow
Cynthia Erivo, who stars in Steve McQueen's heist masterpiece 'Widows,' catches us up to speed before she truly takes off.
Sade Releases New Song "The Big Unknown" From Upcoming 'Widows' Movie
'Widows' is out November 16.
Actor Daniel Kaluuya Says Diversity "Should Just Be"
The British actor spoke out in new interview with TRENCH magazine.