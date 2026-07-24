Widows

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Actors Patton Oswald and his wife Meredith Salinger attend BAFTA North America TV Tea Party at the Maybourne in Beverly Hills, California, September 14, 2024.
Pop Culture

Patton Oswalt’s Wife Shuts Down Fan Criticism About Tribute to His Late Wife

'I found love twice, and I'm thankful every day,' Oswalt said.

Holly Riordan92 days ago
Hugh Hefner's Sons Deny Widow's 'Underage Girls' Scrapbook Claims
Pop Culture

Hugh Hefner’s Sons Push Back on Widow’s Claims: 'We’ve Never Seen Inappropriate Images of Minors'

Cooper and Marston Hefner push back on Crystal Hefner’s allegations about possible minors in Hugh Hefner’s archived scrapbooks.

Bernadette Giacomazzo155 days ago
(L-R) Simone Ledward-Boseman and Chadwick Boseman.
Pop Culture

Watch Chadwick Boseman’s Widow Lay Late Actor’s Shoes on Hollywood Star During Unveiling

The actor, who passed away in August 2020 from colon cancer, now has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

tara mahadevan246 days ago
Gary Owen.
Pop Culture

Gary Owen Dubbed ‘a Real One’ for Offering to Pay for Fan’s Wife’s Funeral

"I’ll make sure you’re good," the comedian told the man during a recent stand-up show.

tara mahadevan364 days ago
This is an image of Paul Sorvino on the right and Mira Sorvino on the left
Pop Culture

Paul Sorvino's Daughter Mira and His Widow Blast Oscars for ‘In Memoriam’ Omission: 'Incredibly Hurt'

Daughter/actress Mira Sorvino and widow Dee Dee slammed the Academy Awards for excluding the late actor from the "In Memoriam" segment and demanded an apology.

Starr Savoy1229 days ago
Advertisement
Doom performs on stage at The Forum
Music

MF DOOM's Widow Says Music Exec Refuses to Return Late Rapper's Rhyme Books

Jasmine Dumile says Now-Again Records founder Eothen “Egon” Alapatt has the books. The family "hoped after DOOM transitioned Egon would do the right thing."

Joshua Espinoza1416 days ago
police-line
Life

Widow Confesses That Her Husband Was Responsible for 2002 Murder of Mother and 4-Year-Old Son

Authorities announced that an Arkansas widow has confessed that her late husband was responsible for the 2002 murder of a woman and her 4-year-old son.

Joe Price1929 days ago
Larry and Shawn King
Pop Culture

Larry King's Widow Contests His Handwritten Will That Left Her Nothing

King's seventh wife claims someone had pressured the legendary broadcaster into changing his will on October 2019, two months after he filed for divorce.

Joshua Espinoza1984 days ago
rayshard widow
Life

Widow of Rayshard Brooks Gifted Car, Life Insurance and College Tuition for Kids

Two Atlanta restaurant owners have helped out Rayshard Brooks' widow, gifting her a car, and life insurance and college tuition for her and Brooks' three kids.

tara mahadevan2226 days ago
michelle rodriguez
Pop Culture

Michelle Rodriguez Apologizes for Liam Neeson Comments

After Michelle Rodriguez alleged that Liam Neeson could not be racist because of how he kissed Viola Davis in 'Widows,' the actress has apologized.

Hannah Lifshutz2722 days ago
Advertisement
The Cool Kids, Daniel Kaluuya in 'Widows'
Pop Culture

The Cool Kids Relive Getting Killed by Daniel Kaluuya In 'Widows'

The blog-rap darlings explain how they landed a scene-stealing cameo in last year's underrated Viola Davis thriller.

Frazier Tharpe2727 days ago
Steve McQueen
Pop Culture

The Joy of Working With 'Widows' Director Steve McQueen

On the set of 'Widows,' director Steve McQueen shares what it was like working with the variety of actors he had on the set.

Khal2728 days ago
Viola Davis in 'Widows'
Pop Culture

Since You Lamed On 'Widows' In Theaters, Watch the First 10 Minutes Right Now

Fox released the first 10 minutes of Steve McQueen's 2018 film 'Widows' for free online. Buy the blu-ray today.

Khal2737 days ago
Liam Neeson and Viola Davis in 'Widows'
Pop Culture

'Widows' Tackles Interracial Love in a Realistic Way

Steve McQueen's new heist film is notable for the refreshing way it presents the interracial couple at the story's center.

tahirahh2805 days ago
Cynthia Erivo attends 'Widows' screening at Brooklyn Academy of Music
Pop Culture

'Widows' Star Cynthia Erivo is Ready to Blow

Cynthia Erivo, who stars in Steve McQueen's heist masterpiece 'Widows,' catches us up to speed before she truly takes off.

Khal2809 days ago
Advertisement
dk
Pop Culture

Actor Daniel Kaluuya Says Diversity "Should Just Be"

The British actor spoke out in new interview with TRENCH magazine.

Aaron Bishop3098 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App