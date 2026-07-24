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A woman has been banned from a Belgian zoo because officials think her relationship with a chimpanzee is bad for the animal's socialization.Gavin Evans
Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg decided to let the world know how he was celebrating his Independence Day with a very awkward surfing video.Joe Price
Tumblr announced this week that it will remove explicit content from its platform. It's apparently also removing Garfield, Mario, and other weird stuff.Sarah Jasmine Montgomery
Read at your own risk.Huda Hassan