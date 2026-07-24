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100,000 Illegal Cockroaches Seized in Australia from Exotic Bug Breeder
Life

Australian Officials Seize 100,000 Exotic Roaches Worth $140K in Illegal Bug Trade

How a New South Wales breeder ended up at the center of a $140K roach bust tied to reptile food and Australia's strict biosecurity laws.

Bernadette Giacomazzo47 days ago
Several hot air balloons during the International Hot Air Balloon Regatta.
Pop Culture

California Couple Shocked After Hot Air Balloon With 13 People Lands in Their Yard

A video captured the riders waving from the balloon.

Holly Riordan94 days ago
British Baby Becomes First to be Born from Dead Donor's Womb
Life

'Miracle' Baby Marks U.K. First After Birth From Deceased Donor Womb

A baby boy born in London marks the U.K.’s first successful pregnancy using a womb transplanted from a deceased donor.

Bernadette Giacomazzo151 days ago
Ben Simmons and Kendall Jenner are walking together at night. Ben is wearing a black outfit with a chain, and Kendall is in a leather jacket.
Sports

Ben Simmons' Sister Calls Kardashian-Jenner Family 'Weird,' Recalls When He Dated Kendall

Olivia recalled a story when Kendall Jenner got up to "bake some cookies," and how she found it weird because she has a personal chef.

Joe Price278 days ago
Florida Man Calls Police After Wild Boar Barrels Into His Home
Life

Florida Man Calls Police After Wild Boar Barrels Into His Home

The Lee County Sheriff's Office said the wild boar went 'hog wild.'

Bernadette Giacomazzo323 days ago
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TikTok Star Kendra Hilty Promises to Countersue Psychiatrist She 'Fell in Love With' in Viral Story
Pop Culture

TikTok Star Kendra Hilty Promises to Countersue Psychiatrist She 'Fell in Love With' in Viral Story

'If he wants to bring legal action to me then maybe I will bring it back to him,' she said in a new interview.

Bernadette Giacomazzo340 days ago
A screenshot from a potential Doritos Super Bowl commercial.
Life

‘Freaky’ Finger Licking in Doritos Super Bowl Ad Finalist Gets Mixed Reactions

The commercial, set in a barbershop, has sparked passionate responses thanks to its alarming finger sucking.

Joe Price543 days ago
Hip hop artist YG, wearing a red cap and a red plaid shirt with a chain necklace, attends an event. Two other unidentified individuals are in the background
Music

YG Calls Out Unnamed Opps in New Single "Weird," Announces July Release Date for Upcoming Project

The rapper's last solo project was "I Got Issues" which dropped in 2022.

Mark Elibert792 days ago
Style

Louis Vuitton Releases Heels That Look Like Fake Legs

The strange heels come in two skin tones.

Jade Gomez971 days ago
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The woods in quebec for an article
Life

Elementary School Students Discover Body in the Woods During Field Trip

During a field trip in Sherbrooke, Quebec, a group of elementary school students discovered a body in the woods of Mont-Bellevue Park. Police are investigating.

Louis Pavlakos1180 days ago
Canadian money 20 dollar bills
Life

Man Who Claimed to Set $1 Million on Fire to Prevent Ex-Wife From Getting It Holds Benefit Concert for Legal Fees

An Ottawa businessman was raising money at a benefit concert after claiming to burn $1 million to ensure his wife wouldn't receive anything in their divorce

Louis Pavlakos1196 days ago
city of regina lights at night
Life

Regina Rebrands Tourism Agency After ‘Show Us Your Regina’ Controversy

Just weeks after the city of Regina’s tourism department apologized for using offensive slogans in its marketing campaign, it will now revert to its old name

Louis Pavlakos1198 days ago
Fattail scorpion or fat tailed scorpion.
Life

3 Dead, 500 Hospitalized After Floods Caused by Storm in Egypt Carried Scorpions Into People's Homes

At least three people have died and another 500 were hospitalized after a flood caused by a torrential downpour brought deadly scorpions into people's homes.

Jose Martinez1713 days ago
floyd mayweather refuses photo
Sports

Video Shows Floyd Mayweather Rejecting Teen Boy's Photo Request Over Painted Nails

Over the weekend, Floyd Mayweather was filmed turning down a teenage boy’s request for a photo with him and said it’s because the fan had painted nails.

Joe Price1734 days ago
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Mena Suvari
Pop Culture

Mena Suvari Describes 'Weird and Unusual' Experience With Kevin Spacey While Filming 'American Beauty'

During her time working on 'American Beauty' in 1999, actress Mena Suvari said she had one particularly strange encounter with her co-star Kevin Spacey.

Joe Price1829 days ago

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