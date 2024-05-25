YG Calls Out Unnamed Opps in New Single "Weird," Announces July Release Date for Upcoming Project

In the song itself, the Compton-bred artist makes it clear he's not rocking with anyone he deems a "weirdo" while warning his opps against mentioning his name when there's beef.

Hahaha, you n***as bums (Ah-ha)

Weird-ass n***a, in your feelings 'bout these bitches

Weird-ass n***as off that Perc', you be trippin'

I'ma tell you 'bout yourself and your weird-ass gon' listen

You be on that bullshit, Scotty Pippen

You a weirdo (Weirdo)

Fuckin' on wеird hoes, n***a, weirdo (Weirdo)

Wе don't go near those, n***a, weirdo

Your whole life in limbo

You bitter-ass n***as be sweet, like Cheerios

Weird-ass n***a (Ass n***a), you n***as lame (You n***as lame)

When it's smoke, don't ever mention my name (Mention my name)

You gon' have me jeapoardizin' my fame

Jeapoardizin' the gang, jeapoardizin' where you hang, n***a

In the second verse, YG calls out anyone who tends to speak on business they know nothing about and claims the crew is ready for anyone looking to disrespect them.

Huh, what? Niggas' bitches

Disrespect us, fuck, I'm crossin' limits

No motion, when y'all pop out, it's crickets

Comin' up short in life, you n***as midget (N***as midget)

I don't wanna hear it, not even a snippet

You ain't Piru, stop talkin' Piru business

Fuckin' on your bitch, the Piru's did it

We ain't ever gotta be cool, I'm bool with it

N***as weird, equivalent to bitch (Bitch)

N***as weird, take that as a diss (As a diss)

N***as weird, they ain't on shit

Point the .40 at a n***a 'til it click, click, click, click (Click, click)

"Weird" is expected to be featured on YG's upcoming project Just Re'd Up 3 which he revealed is expected to arrive in July, according to an Instagram post promoting the new single. In April, the 34-year-old unleashed "Knocka" alongside an accompanying music video directed by Austin Simkins aka Salty that may also show up on Just Re'd Up 3.

In addition to the new project, YG will also be hitting the road this summer with Doe Boy and DJ Vision for the Just Re'd Up Tour, which is slated to kick off on June 28 in his hometown of Los Angeles, California. The tour will be making stops in Portland, Seattle, Denver, Chicago, New York, Dallas, and more before YG wraps up in Hawaii on August 17.