NYC Mayor Declares State of Emergency After City Hit With Flash Flooding From Hurricane Ida (UPDATE)
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Dramatic videos of flooding caused by Ida hitting NY and New Jersey surfaced on Wednesday night. Some of the clips showed flash flooding in subway stations.Abel Shifferaw
As countries across Europe struggle amid extreme downfall, over 120 have been reported dead following floods in Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands.Joe Price
There are many ways to help out the victims of Texas' recent winter storm. Charities are accepting monetary donations as well as supplies for those impacted.Alex Galbraith
A massive 7.1 earthquake hit the Eastern Coast of Japan, shaking multiple cities, the Japan Times reported. It was the strongest quake since April 2020.Xavier Hamilton