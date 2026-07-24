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Doja Cat performs onstage during Global Citizen's Move Afrika: Kigali.
Music

Doja Cat Shares Emotional Video Addressing Cancelled Primavera Sound Set: ‘I Will Be Back’

"Adverse weather and technical conditions made it impossible" for Doja to perform, the festival said in a statement.

Jose Martinez51 days ago
Police officers in winter gear near a van, with snow and a snowball in mid-air. A crowd is in the background.
Life

NYPD Mocked Over Response to Being Hit With Snowballs, Department Says Detectives Are Investigating

A snowball fight seemingly proved to be too much for police in New York.

Trace William Cowen152 days ago
Image via ECCO
Style

ECCO Debuts New Technology-Led Sneakers Built For Walking

Combining ECCO ENCORE and BIOM technology with a GORE-TEX SURROUND construction, the 720 GTX is versatile and built for all-day comfort.

Yemi Abiade159 days ago
Jim Jones in sunglasses and a tan jacket with a cap, standing in front of a dark background with text.
Music

Jim Jones Returns as 'Weavahman Jim' to Measure Snowfall After Winter Storm Fern

The rapper measured snowfall outside and joked about the storm while urging fans to stay warm and send in reports.

Mark Elibert181 days ago
Eric Adams.
Life

Eric Adams Tells People Not to Yell at Him Over Snowstorm Concerns: 'I Don't Run City Hall Anymore’

New York City could see as much as 18 inches of snow this weekend.

tara mahadevan183 days ago
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‘Exploding Trees’ in the Midwest Remain a Threat Amid Extreme Cold Weather
Life

‘Exploding Trees’ in the Midwest Remain a Threat Amid Extreme Cold Weather

Meteorologists link polar vortex cold snaps to exploding trees, noting limited risk to people but greater danger from falling branches and damaged trunks.

Bernadette Giacomazzo185 days ago
Sean Paul wearing sunglasses outdoors on the left; a boat amid storm debris on the right.
Music

Sean Paul Promises to Match Jamaica Hurricane Melissa Relief Donations up to $50,000

The Category 5 storm devastated Jamaica this week, killing four and leaving thousands displaced.

Alex Ocho268 days ago
National Hurricane Center
Pop Culture

'Wild' Video Shows Hurricane Erin Waves Striking Outer Banks Homes

Hurricane Erin's waves hit North Carolina.

Jessica Mcbride340 days ago
Lil' Kim performing on stage, wearing a black crop top with a yellow crown design, holding a microphone, and smiling.
Music

Lil’ Kim Gets Thanked for L.A. Rain After Monsoon Comments

The rapper faced backlash earlier this month for wishing a monsoon on Los Angeles to extinguish the catastrophic wildfires.

Alex Ocho545 days ago
Lil' Kim performing onstage at Hip Hop 50 Live.
Music

Lil' Kim Doubles Down on Praying for Monsoon in Los Angeles: 'Any Questions?'

She previously said that she was praying for a monsoon to hit Los Angeles amid the wildfires.

Joe Price555 days ago
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Lil' Kim during a concert with Fat Joe at the Apollo Theater in NYC.
Music

Lil' Kim Says She's Praying for a Monsoon to Hit L.A. Amid Fires

The misguided message came in an Instagram Story on Tuesday.

Joe Price557 days ago
Snoop dogg and al roker
Music

Watch Snoop Dogg and Al Roker Put Weed-Friendly Spin on the Weather Report

Snoop played guest NBC meteorologist and delivered a nontraditional weather forecast alongside Roker.

Jaelani Turner-Williams644 days ago
Dame Dash arrives to Stoop Talk
Music

Dame Dash Says He Hesitated to Evacuate From Hurricane Milton Because It Might've Looked 'Soft'

Dash confirmed he and his family ultimately left their Florida home as the state braced for the Category 3 storm.

Joshua Espinoza653 days ago
Bundles wrapped in plastic, each with a black rectangular label featuring a red triangular symbol in the center
Life

Officials Blame Hurricane Debby for Blowing $1 Million of Cocaine Onto Florida Beach

According to officials, an estimated 70 pounds of coke washed ashore amid regional weather concerns.

Trace William Cowen719 days ago
Travis Scott wears a sleeveless shirt, Megan Thee Stallion is in a stylish gown, and Bun B wears a denim jacket at various music events
Music

Travis Scott, Megan Thee Stallion, and Bun B Providing Hurricane Beryl Relief to Houston Residents (UPDATE)

The hurricane has left almost 3 million people without power in the Houston area.

tara mahadevan738 days ago
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Drake at a basketball game in a denim jacket, and a flooded lounge area with a text overlay saying, "This better be Espresso Martini"
Music

Drake Posts Video of Toronto Mansion Flooded With Brown Water: 'This Better Be Espresso Martini'

A severe Toronto storm evidently flooded Drake's home with dirty water.

Jaelani Turner-Williams739 days ago
Rapper Sexyy Red, dressed in a stylish white blazer, reports the weather while dancing with three background performers on a show set
Music

GloRilla and Dancing Weatherman Link for Fun “TGIF” Report

GloRilla and North Carolina metorologist Nick Kosir gave viewers a 95-degrees forecast to the tune of Glo's latest hit single.

Jaelani Turner-Williams740 days ago
Three people, a young man in a t-shirt, an older man with glasses on his head, and a woman in a hoodie and sunglasses, standing together by the water. Names unknown
Life

Father Killed by Lightning While Trying to Warn Beachgoers About Storm

59-year-old Patrick Dispoto's son said his father died a hero.

Joe Price759 days ago

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