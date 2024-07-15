GloRilla and Dancing Weatherman Link for Fun “TGIF” Report

It was last Friday when GloRilla stopped by FOX 46 in North Carolina to put a weather report spin on her latest single, "TGIF."
Ahead of the weekend, Memphis rapper linked up with meteorologist Nick Kosir, also known as "The Dancing Weatherman," for a "TGIF" remix and TikTok-friendly choreography.
"It’s 7 PM Friday, it’s 95 degrees," Big Glo began, refraining for the explict rest of her verse.
"I ain’t got no sunburn ‘cus I got sunscreen on me/ I’ma show my forecast for the rest of the week/ How are we gonna cool off? In this kind of heat/ Turn on all the fans/ Turn on the A/C," Kosir continued rapping without missing a beat.
In addition to Kosir, Glo has gotten love from the likes of Lil Wayne and Rihanna, with the latter teasing her partner, ASAP Rocky, with an impromptu hotel room performance of "TGIF."
Not only did the aforementioned clip go viral, but Rih also slid into Glo's DMs asking for the album date, although the singer made sure to acknowledge how hypocritical it is of her to ask since she hasn't dropped an LP since 2016.
"I know dis wild hypocritical, but when the album drop?" the artist and beauty entrepreneur jokingly wrote in her DM to Glo.