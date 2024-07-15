GloRilla and Dancing Weatherman Link for Fun “TGIF” Report

It was last Friday when GloRilla stopped by FOX 46 in North Carolina to put a weather report spin on her latest single, "TGIF."

Ahead of the weekend, Memphis rapper linked up with meteorologist Nick Kosir, also known as "The Dancing Weatherman," for a "TGIF" remix and TikTok-friendly choreography.

"It’s 7 PM Friday, it’s 95 degrees," Big Glo began, refraining for the explict rest of her verse.

"I ain’t got no sunburn ‘cus I got sunscreen on me/ I’ma show my forecast for the rest of the week/ How are we gonna cool off? In this kind of heat/ Turn on all the fans/ Turn on the A/C," Kosir continued rapping without missing a beat.