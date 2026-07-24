Wavves

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Music

Thundercat, Hannibal Buress, IDK, and More Added to First Annual Adult Swim Fest

Adult Swim is taking over DTLA with a Run the Jewels-headlined music and comedy fest.

Trace William Cowen2992 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Listen To Wavves New Song "Flamezesz"

Wavves' penchant for frenetic rock is on full display in their infectious new release.

jessielmorris4014 days ago
Music

Wavves Release New Song "Way Too Much" Off Forthcoming LP 'V'

Wavves share first taste of fifth studio album 'V' with new single.

jessielmorris4024 days ago
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Music

Wavves and Cloud Nothings Release Surprise Collaborative Album 'No Life For Me'

Listen to Wavves and Cloud Nothings' surprise collaborative album 'No Life For Me' out now.

jessielmorris4045 days ago
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Music

Video: Wavves "Afraid of Heights"

The surf-rockers celebrate their record's release with some new visuals.

Sam Weiss4870 days ago
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Music

Album Stream: Wavves "Afraid of Heights"

The surf-rockers debut their new LP a few days early.

Sam Weiss4878 days ago
Music

Listen: Wavves "Demon to Lean On"

They have also announced the name and release date for their next album.

Andrew Martin4926 days ago
Music

Video: Wavves "Sail To The Sun"

The life of a priest.

Erich Donaldson4974 days ago
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Music

Listen: Wavves "Hippies Is Punks"

Catchy fuzz-punk from the Cali crew.

Andrew Martin5102 days ago
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Music

Wavves Teams Up With Vice and Mishka for Video Game

It's like <em> Paperboy </em>, but you hustle drugs instead of newspapers.

Eric Diep5200 days ago
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Music

Video: Wavves "Bug"

The <em>Life Sux</em> EP is available now.

Matt Cole5421 days ago
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Music

Listen: Wavves f/ F**ked Up "Destroy"

The two brash rock outfits join forces.

Jacob Moore5430 days ago
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Music

Listen: Wavves f/ Best Coast "Nodding Off"

The two indie rockers team up on this track from the upcoming Wavves EP.

Jacob Moore5436 days ago
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Music

Listen: Wavves "I Wanna Meet Dave Grohl"

This one will be featured on MTV's new show, airing tonight.

Jacob Moore5445 days ago
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Music

Video: Wavves and GZA Perform "Liquid Swords"

Did this really just happen?

Jacob Moore5448 days ago
Music

Wavves is Scoring an MTV Show

They've also got an EP and performance with GZA on the way.

Jacob Moore5449 days ago
Music

Wavves Announce New EP and Full Length Album

New music on the way from Nathan and the crew.

Jacob Moore5458 days ago

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