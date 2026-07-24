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Video Shows Massive Waves Crashing Into Wedding Reception in Hawaii
A wedding reception that took place in Hawaii was hit by a "historic" swell that brought massive waves to various parts of the island over the weekend.
Astronomers Indicate Unusual Radio Waves Are Coming From Inside Our Galaxy
Astronomers have deduced that a series of powerful radio waves received from space earlier this year are actually coming from within our own galaxy.
Listen to Max B's New EP 'Charly'
Harlem rapper Max B might still be behind bars until 2025 at the latest, but that hasn't stopped him from putting out another new project.
Kelvin Harrison Jr.’s New Chapter | Listen to Watch Less Episode 31
'The High Note' star Kelvin Harrison Jr. talks working with Tracee Ellis Ross, the discourse on 'Waves', and previews what he will be doing on HBO's 'Euphoria'.
Watch the Trailer for A24’s Buzzy ‘Waves’ f/ Sterling K. Brown, Lucas Hedges, and More
'Waves' follows Trey Edward Shults' previous A24 productions 'It Comes at Night' and 'Krisha.'
Passengers Airlifted From Cruise Ship Stranded in Norway
More than 1,300 passengers and crew members were stranded off Norway's Western Hustadvika coast.
Azealia Banks Stirs 'Fantasea II' Hype With "Movin' on Up"
Banks is back with this house-inspired track.
French Montana Says Max B Will Be Released From Prison This Year
Montana also shared a photo of the Wave God on Instagram.
Premiere: FutureSNDS DJ DONCH Shares Exclusive Mix Ahead Of Club Night In Aid Of Barts Charity
All proceeds from the night going towards Barts Charity's Trauma Appeal.
Kanye West Reportedly Shot a Video For "Waves" In Scotland Last Weekend
It's unclear if Chris Brown was on set.
Kanye West's 'The Life of Pablo' Album Is Finally Here
Kanye premiered the project at MSG, and now it's finally out.
Here's What's Happening at Kanye West's 'The Life of Pablo' Premiere Right Now
Kanye is debuting his entire new album at MSG.
Ian Connor Explains Exactly What #wizwearscoolpants was All About
There's no other person on Earth like the self-proclaimed "king of the youth"
Get Pumped for Kanye West's 'T.L.O.P.' Album With This Awesome New Documentary
It dives into Kanye's legacy as a producer and artist.
Twitter Is Really Trying to Figure Out the Actual Title of Kanye West's New Album
It's a mystery!
Yeezy Season 3 Screenings Have Been Selling out in Cinemas Across London
Better book faster if you want to hear Waves before everyone else.
Kanye West Might Have a Secret New Album Title (UPDATE)
The project is slated to drop on Thursday.
Someone Has Already Made A Kanye West-Inspired 'WAVES' Clothing Collection
Damn internet, you're quick!