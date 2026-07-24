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Latest Stories

waves hit wedding reception in Hawaii
Life

Video Shows Massive Waves Crashing Into Wedding Reception in Hawaii

A wedding reception that took place in Hawaii was hit by a "historic" swell that brought massive waves to various parts of the island over the weekend.

Brad Callas1468 days ago
observatory
Life

Astronomers Indicate Unusual Radio Waves Are Coming From Inside Our Galaxy

Astronomers have deduced that a series of powerful radio waves received from space earlier this year are actually coming from within our own galaxy.

Joe Price2089 days ago
Max B Charly
Music

Listen to Max B's New EP 'Charly'

Harlem rapper Max B might still be behind bars until 2025 at the latest, but that hasn't stopped him from putting out another new project. 

Joe Price2220 days ago
complex watch less
Pop Culture

Kelvin Harrison Jr.’s New Chapter | Listen to Watch Less Episode 31

'The High Note' star Kelvin Harrison Jr. talks working with Tracee Ellis Ross, the discourse on 'Waves', and previews what he will be doing on HBO's 'Euphoria'.

Complex2251 days ago
waves
Pop Culture

Watch the Trailer for A24’s Buzzy ‘Waves’ f/ Sterling K. Brown, Lucas Hedges, and More

'Waves' follows Trey Edward Shults' previous A24 productions 'It Comes at Night' and 'Krisha.'

Trace William Cowen2515 days ago
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Princess Cruises cruise ship Emerald Princess
Life

Passengers Airlifted From Cruise Ship Stranded in Norway

More than 1,300 passengers and crew members were stranded off Norway's Western Hustadvika coast.

Xavier Hamilton2681 days ago
Azealia Banks
Music

Azealia Banks Stirs 'Fantasea II' Hype With "Movin' on Up"

Banks is back with this house-inspired track.

Sajae Elder3067 days ago
French Montana.
Music

French Montana Says Max B Will Be Released From Prison This Year

Montana also shared a photo of the Wave God on Instagram.

Trace William Cowen3096 days ago
The Switch Up
Music

Premiere: FutureSNDS DJ DONCH Shares Exclusive Mix Ahead Of Club Night In Aid Of Barts Charity

All proceeds from the night going towards Barts Charity's Trauma Appeal.

James Keith3243 days ago
Music

Kanye West Reportedly Shot a Video For "Waves" In Scotland Last Weekend

It's unclear if Chris Brown was on set.

Zach Frydenlund3756 days ago
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Music

Kanye West's 'The Life of Pablo' Album Is Finally Here

Kanye premiered the project at MSG, and now it's finally out.

Zach Frydenlund3815 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Here's What's Happening at Kanye West's 'The Life of Pablo' Premiere Right Now

Kanye is debuting his entire new album at MSG.

Zach Frydenlund3817 days ago
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Style

Ian Connor Explains Exactly What #wizwearscoolpants was All About

There's no other person on Earth like the self-proclaimed "king of the youth"

Gregory Babcock3818 days ago
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Music

Get Pumped for Kanye West's 'T.L.O.P.' Album With This Awesome New Documentary

It dives into Kanye's legacy as a producer and artist.

Zach Frydenlund3818 days ago
Pop Culture

Yeezy Season 3 Screenings Have Been Selling out in Cinemas Across London

Better book faster if you want to hear Waves before everyone else.

Wil Jones3820 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Kanye West Might Have a Secret New Album Title (UPDATE)

The project is slated to drop on Thursday.

Zach Frydenlund3821 days ago

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