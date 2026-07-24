Wales

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Image via Weekend Offender
Style

Weekend Offender Launch New Collection For Spring/Summer 2025

The brand celebrated 20 years of business last year.

Complex463 days ago
Side-by-side images of Blake Lively and Catherine, Princess of Wales. Lively in a patterned outfit and Catherine in a yellow blazer, posing for the camera
Pop Culture

Blake Lively Apologizes to Kate Middleton Over Photoshopped Photo: ‘That Post Has Me Mortified Today’

The actress jumped on the ‘photoshop fails’ trend before Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis on Friday.

Alex Ocho854 days ago
Two images: Left shows a woman in black dress with white trim and veil, right shows a man and woman, woman in red outfit and wide-brim hat
Life

Rose Hanbury Calls Prince William Affair Rumors ‘Completely False’

Rumors of an affair between Lady Rose Hanbury and Prince William have been playing out in British tabloids since 2019.

Alex Ocho858 days ago
Photograph of Dobby grave site in Wales
Pop Culture

'Harry Potter' Fans Asked to No Longer Leave Mementos at Dobby's Grave in Wales

Environmental officials in Wales have asked 'Harry Potter' fans to stop leaving mementos at the fictional Dobby's grave at the beach in Pembrokeshire.

tara mahadevan1360 days ago
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wales dinosaur
Life

Site Where 220 Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Footprint Was Discovered by 4-Year-Old Damaged

After a four-year-old discovered a 220 million-year-old dinosaur footprint in Wales, people came to the site and damaged it with sledgehammers and crowbars.

tara mahadevan1999 days ago
mask
Life

Steroid Dexamethasone Is First Drug Shown to Improve COVID-19 Survival, Researchers Say

Per a chief investigator in the trial, the survival benefit of dexamethasone "is clear and large" for patients who require oxygen treatment.

Trace William Cowen2230 days ago
Emiliano Sala on January 18, 2019 in Cardiff, Wales.
Sports

Plane Carrying Soccer Superstar Emiliano Sala Disappears Over English Channel (UPDATE)

Emiliano Sala's plane lost radar signal while taking the star for his first training session with Cardiff City, FC.

Xavier Hamilton2741 days ago
Cardiff city centre stadium
Music

Welsh Teenager Accused of Plotting Justin Bieber Concert Terror Attack Found Guilty

The teen planned to commit the act during a concert that took place this past June.

Gavin Evans3162 days ago
Life

Stoned Sheep Are on A "Psychotic Rampage" Around a Welsh Village

"We could have an outbreak out of psychotic sheep rampaging through the village."

Wil Jones3712 days ago
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Pop Culture

The World's Biggest Man-Made Surfing Wave Just Opened in North Wales

Technology that guarantees waves could help surfing one day become an Olympic sport.

Wil Jones4012 days ago

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